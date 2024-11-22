‘I’m not very good at it’ - Lando Norris details ‘shocking’ McLaren struggles

Lando Norris opens up on McLaren's "shocking" struggles on Friday in Las Vegas.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris says his McLaren felt “shocking” in high fuel despite ending Friday practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the second fastest time.

Norris, who comes into the weekend needing to score at least three more points than title rival Max Verstappen to keep his fading championship hopes alive, ended up just 0.011 seconds slower than Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in FP2.

But while Norris was encouraged by McLaren’s one-lap performance during the qualifying simulation runs, he is concerned about his race pace amid tyre graining struggles.

"It was so-so. I think the low fuel stuff has been ok. The high fuel I was shocking, so plenty of things to look into,” Norris said.

"These kind of combinations of things and what we struggle with the front graining and stuff… I’m just not very good at it. It’s always a bit of struggle for me.

“But a good amount of time to work on it. So two halves really. Good low fuel and difficult high fuel.”

Asked if it is down to fine margins with trying to get on top of graining, Norris responded: “It can be. I mean if I knew it, I would probably do it.

“But even if I know it it’s still not an easy thing for me to go and do, because it’s a struggle for me always.

“I’ll look into it and see what I can work on. At least I can focus more on the high fuel than low fuel for now, but qualifying well and up front will always help everything else.

“So plenty of things to look into tonight.”

The 25-year-old Briton added that he felt like he “could drive a road car quicker” than his F1 car in the low grip conditions in Las Vegas. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
22m ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘thrown away two races’ with rear wing choice
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda wants Red Bull to ‘change their mind’ with F1 2025 pitch
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
2h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto must pass medical to race after "severe" 50G crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell takes Las Vegas pole as Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris
George Russell celebrates his third pole position of 2024
George Russell celebrates his third pole position of 2024
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson