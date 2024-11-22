‘I’m not very good at it’ - Lando Norris details ‘shocking’ McLaren struggles

Lando Norris says his McLaren felt “shocking” in high fuel despite ending Friday practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the second fastest time.

Norris, who comes into the weekend needing to score at least three more points than title rival Max Verstappen to keep his fading championship hopes alive, ended up just 0.011 seconds slower than Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in FP2.

But while Norris was encouraged by McLaren’s one-lap performance during the qualifying simulation runs, he is concerned about his race pace amid tyre graining struggles.

"It was so-so. I think the low fuel stuff has been ok. The high fuel I was shocking, so plenty of things to look into,” Norris said.

"These kind of combinations of things and what we struggle with the front graining and stuff… I’m just not very good at it. It’s always a bit of struggle for me.

“But a good amount of time to work on it. So two halves really. Good low fuel and difficult high fuel.”

Asked if it is down to fine margins with trying to get on top of graining, Norris responded: “It can be. I mean if I knew it, I would probably do it.

“But even if I know it it’s still not an easy thing for me to go and do, because it’s a struggle for me always.

“I’ll look into it and see what I can work on. At least I can focus more on the high fuel than low fuel for now, but qualifying well and up front will always help everything else.

“So plenty of things to look into tonight.”

The 25-year-old Briton added that he felt like he “could drive a road car quicker” than his F1 car in the low grip conditions in Las Vegas.