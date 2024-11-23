Why F1 drivers are already impressed by new race director

George Russell and Carlos Sainz have spoken highly of new F1 race director Rui Marques.

This weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix marks Marques’ first appearance as race director since taking over from Niels Wittich for the final three rounds of the 2024 season following the German's sudden shock departure.

Despite concerns being raised about the timing of the FIA’s decision, Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) director and Mercedes driver Russell is impressed with how Marques has adapted to his new role.

“Positive, to be honest,” Russell said. “We’ve been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens.

“For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits at turn four. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit and he made a change to it in the moment.

“That is what we want to see as drivers, we all want to be heard and we want to see action taken straightaway, so far it has been positive.”

Ferrari’s Sainz described the drivers’ meeting in Las Vegas as “one of the best in a long time”.

“He has been given a massive task to come into a season with three races left and being a race director is such a complicated role in Formula 1,” Sainz said.

“You have so many variables to control that I think he has been given a very difficult task, but honestly from the first weekend, straight from the go he has been really good.

“The drivers’ briefings yesterday was one of the best we have had in a long time.

“George commented on the exit of turn three, I would say we also asked for some changes on the pit entry to make the line more visible because we literally couldn’t see the pit entry line and we were very worried about that.

“Today, we turned up to the track and the pit entry line was widened with a blue line and we were all saying this was really nice because they did a very nice change and with a very good approach and the way were listened to yesterday was a very positive meeting and I’m very encouraged by that.”