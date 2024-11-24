Raging Ferrari drivers hint at internal issues and demand explanation

“I don’t like using the radio to complain. I don’t like using the media to criticise"

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Both Ferrari drivers were fuming after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and demanded private talks to resolve their problems.

Carlos Sainz finished third in Vegas, with Charles Leclerc fourth, despite both drivers threatening at times for P2.

Leclerc was told via team radio that his teammate would not overtake him into P3 - but Sainz then did so.

“Being nice fucks me over all the fucking time, all the fucking time,” Leclerc raged on his radio.

Sainz gave his side of the story to Sky Sports: “We were ahead of Lewis Hamilton before that pitstop. For a couple of laps, I was asking to pit. It meant we lost a lot of race time.

“At the same time, there was this situation where I had to let Charles by.

“I lost a lot of time there, I’m not going to lie. And I’m not happy about it.

“But Mercedes were simply a quicker car today. One way or another, they would have beaten us today.

“Podium and P4 was the maximum today.

“I’m not happy because of the execution of the race. I think we can do a lot better than that.”

Sainz was quizzed about the furious radio messages that came out of the Ferrari team in Vegas.

“I don’t like using the radio to complain,” he insisted. “I don’t like using the media to criticise, demonstrate, or prove if I’m happy or not.

“I prefer to do that behind closed doors. There is never a good outcome from these comments in the media.

“But I’m not happy. And I was the first one trying to get out of the way.

“The whole situation was a bit messy…”

A visibly annoyed Leclerc then stood in front of the Sky Sports cameras to explain his version of events.

He was asked about his anger on the team radio.

“Just a little bit,” he sarcastically replied.

“It’s okay. Every time there are these frustrations, there is no background for everybody.

“There is just no need for me to go into details about everything that is discussed.

“I won’t go further into that discussion.

“Frustrating? Yes. However it doesn’t change anything for the team.

“It’s frustrating for the drivers. Second place is always nice. But at the end of the day, it’s okay.

“I did my part on the first stint. When my tyres were completely gone, I did not want to fight at that point. So I let Carlos by.

“The rest? We will discuss it with the team.”

Leclerc was asked if he felt that Ferrari had prioritised Sainz, but denied that.

“It’s not about favouring one or the other,” Leclerc said.

“It’s about things that we were told, that were not respected.

“But it’s all good. I have already said too much. I don’t want to go into details.

“It’s frustrating when it’s like this. It’s frustrating for me. But I can understand that nobody understands it.”

Max Verstappen wrapped up the F1 title in Las Vegas, while Leclerc is third in the drivers’ standings and Sainz is fifth.

Ferrari are second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren with two rounds to go.

But after a productive campaign, the Vegas GP shone a light on issues that perhaps were not expected from within the camp.

Sainz has just two races left with Ferrari before he goes to Williams, and Mercedes’ Hamilton arrives alongside Leclerc.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
7h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
9h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
9h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
9h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
10h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
11h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
12h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine