Raging Ferrari drivers hint at internal issues and demand explanation

Both Ferrari drivers were fuming after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and demanded private talks to resolve their problems.

Carlos Sainz finished third in Vegas, with Charles Leclerc fourth, despite both drivers threatening at times for P2.

Leclerc was told via team radio that his teammate would not overtake him into P3 - but Sainz then did so.

“Being nice fucks me over all the fucking time, all the fucking time,” Leclerc raged on his radio.

Sainz gave his side of the story to Sky Sports: “We were ahead of Lewis Hamilton before that pitstop. For a couple of laps, I was asking to pit. It meant we lost a lot of race time.

“At the same time, there was this situation where I had to let Charles by.

“I lost a lot of time there, I’m not going to lie. And I’m not happy about it.

“But Mercedes were simply a quicker car today. One way or another, they would have beaten us today.

“Podium and P4 was the maximum today.

“I’m not happy because of the execution of the race. I think we can do a lot better than that.”

Sainz was quizzed about the furious radio messages that came out of the Ferrari team in Vegas.

“I don’t like using the radio to complain,” he insisted. “I don’t like using the media to criticise, demonstrate, or prove if I’m happy or not.

“I prefer to do that behind closed doors. There is never a good outcome from these comments in the media.

“But I’m not happy. And I was the first one trying to get out of the way.

“The whole situation was a bit messy…”

A visibly annoyed Leclerc then stood in front of the Sky Sports cameras to explain his version of events.

He was asked about his anger on the team radio.

“Just a little bit,” he sarcastically replied.

“It’s okay. Every time there are these frustrations, there is no background for everybody.

“There is just no need for me to go into details about everything that is discussed.

“I won’t go further into that discussion.

“Frustrating? Yes. However it doesn’t change anything for the team.

“It’s frustrating for the drivers. Second place is always nice. But at the end of the day, it’s okay.

“I did my part on the first stint. When my tyres were completely gone, I did not want to fight at that point. So I let Carlos by.

“The rest? We will discuss it with the team.”

Leclerc was asked if he felt that Ferrari had prioritised Sainz, but denied that.

“It’s not about favouring one or the other,” Leclerc said.

“It’s about things that we were told, that were not respected.

“But it’s all good. I have already said too much. I don’t want to go into details.

“It’s frustrating when it’s like this. It’s frustrating for me. But I can understand that nobody understands it.”

Max Verstappen wrapped up the F1 title in Las Vegas, while Leclerc is third in the drivers’ standings and Sainz is fifth.

Ferrari are second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren with two rounds to go.

But after a productive campaign, the Vegas GP shone a light on issues that perhaps were not expected from within the camp.

Sainz has just two races left with Ferrari before he goes to Williams, and Mercedes’ Hamilton arrives alongside Leclerc.