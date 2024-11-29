F1 drivers want to know “who is getting fired next” at FIA

George Russell says F1 drivers are being left in the dark about major developments at the FIA.

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Crash.net learned that two more senior figures were fired from F1’s governing body - deputy Formula 2 director Janette Tan and long-serving FIA steward Tim Mayer, whose dismissal was first reported by BBC Sport.

Tan’s sacking means that Rui Marques, who was only drafted in as F1 race director in Las Vegas following the shock removal of Niels Wittich, will have to oversee F1, F2 and F1 Academy this weekend.

Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has raised concerns that the FIA are not being transparent with the drivers.

"Just when we've asked for transparency and consistency, we're getting rid of two highly important people in the governing body. It's gone in full 360," Russell told media including Crash.net in Qatar.

"We still don't have any reasoning for Niels' [Wittich] removal. I don't think anybody was informed about Tim [Mayer] leaving.

"The first I heard about the new race director doing Formula 2 this weekend was through the media. Naturally in any organisation, if you've got people leaving or change of personnel, it's never going to be a stable environment.

"People have to learn the new rules and that's very challenging for any team. It must be super challenging for everyone within the FIA right now.

"We'd love to get a little bit of clarity and understanding of what's going on and who's getting fired next.”

Tim Mayer has spoken out against the FIA following his exit

Russell added: “Definitely when it comes to the FIA, so much is changing: too much is changing and too quickly,”

“I think everybody has faith in Liberty and faith in Stefano [Domenicali]. You know, he was a racer and he's got racing in his blood. So he's doing everything he can to get the sport in the best place possible.

“I think the only concern for all of us is that the sport is in such a great place. Everyone's trying their best for the teams, and Liberty and Stefano have done such a great job.

“We just need to make sure that the sport stays in this position or continues to grow. And the only thing with all of this change, I hope it's not going to have a negative impact.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mayer said: "I know how hard both of those jobs are. I like Rui a lot, but it will put him under incredible pressure.

"There aren't a lot of 'platinum-level' FIA race directors, which is the FIA's highest level certification. I'm one of them.

"It's a lot of work and, if you are doing the job right, you wake up every day with an ulcer thinking of all the various things you need to be thinking about.

"They're not doing themselves any favours. They are literally running out of people to do those jobs."