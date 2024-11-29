Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission

Lewis Hamilton said he's "definitely not fast anymore" after a poor sprint qualifying display in Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he’s “definitely not fast anymore” after another disappointing F1 sprint qualifying outing at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton could only qualify seventh in Qatar, 0.4s off McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Worryingly for Hamilton, he was around four-tenths off teammate George Russell, who put his Mercedes on the front row of the grid.

It continues Hamilton’s disappointing run of qualifying results - something he’s not been able to get on top of this year ahead of his move to Ferrari next year.

Speaking to F1 TV after qualifying, Hamilton described his sprint qualifying display as the “same as every other quali”.

“Same as every other quali, not that great,” he said. “I’m just slow. Same every weekend. So… yeah, car felt relatively decent, no issues, not really much more to say.”

Hamilton was then asked about his chances in the sprint race: “The long run didn’t feel too bad but when you’re always back where I am it makes it almost impossible pretty much to be competing for wins from there. But that’s the sprint, I’ll do what I can tomorrow.

“The positive is the car is fast. And, George should be able to shoot for pole tomorrow.”

The interview concluded with Hamilton being asked: “but we know this isn’t a you thing…”

After mis-hearing the question, the interviewer clarified: “We know this can’t be a you thing because you’re saying the car is fast…”

Hamilton replied: “Who knows. I’m definitely not fast anymore”.

Hamilton is clearly lacking confidence over one-lap in his final year with Mercedes.

In conventional qualifying, Russell is 17-5 up in the head-to-head over one-lap (5-1 in sprint weekends).

The 39-year-old has often shown great pace up until Q3 before his challenge faltering, as seen in Las Vegas.

This weekend though, it appeared that he simply didn’t have Russell’s pace in sprint qualifying. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
9h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
10h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
10h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
10h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
10h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
10h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
10h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
11h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco