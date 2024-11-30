Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole

Christian Horner explains changes which helped Max Verstappen to pole, writes Lewis Larkam in Qatar.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Christian Horner says Red Bull “pretty much threw the kitchen sink” at Max Verstappen’s car set-up before he claimed pole position at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion snatched his first pole position in five months - since the Austrian Grand Prix in June - after pipping Mercedes’ George Russell to the fastest time by 0.055s on his final lap of Q3.

It marked a remarkable performance turnaround from Red Bull, who started the weekend struggling for pace, with Verstappen only able to qualify sixth for the sprint race, before finishing eighth.

“It’s a great turnaround. I think the engineers and the team back in Milton Keynes have worked very hard,” Red Bull team principal Horner told Sky.

“They’ve got a good set-up on the car. Max has immediately felt [more confident] - his first comment was that it feels better. And then he’s just gone out and delivered in the most spectacular way.

“We pretty much threw the kitchen sink at it and pretty much everything we could change, we did change.

“You never know if it’s all going to come together in the balance. And it did, and he was able to really nail it. We really struggled yesterday, in Turns 1, 2 and particularly the last turn, a little bit at seven as well. And those corners suddenly came alive for us.

“That last lap, it was neck and neck with George and he nailed that last corner, and it was just good enough.”

Switch to ‘aggressive’ set off pays off

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

After securing his ninth pole of the season, Verstappen admitted he “didn’t expect” the set-up changes to his RB20 would result in such a competitive showing.

“I didn't expect that,” Verstappen conceded. “But well done to the team to give me a car that feels a bit more connected. And once the car is a bit more together, you can push harder and it felt a lot better out there in qualifying for me.

“We did change a bit on the car, but I never thought it would make such a swing in performance. So that's promising. I hope it also lasts more in the race.

“I don't know that yet, but it just felt already a lot more stable over one lap, and that's exactly what we need. It's going to be a tough race physically, but I think also mainly on the tyres, just making sure that you're good on them.

“The front left around here gets eaten up quite a lot, so it's all about managing that tomorrow, but I hope that with the setup that we have on the car now, it will be a bit better.”

Asked if Red Bull had experimented with anything specific to turn things around, Verstappen replied: “Already a step in a direction, and I think then we went a bit more aggressive on it.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen loses pole with rare penalty for George Russell block
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
F1
News
7h ago
Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
7h ago
George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “I’ve still got it” despite latest George Russell defeat
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
8h ago
‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
George Russell inherits Qatar pole after Max Verstappen penalty
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
9h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
10h ago
What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
F1
10h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen