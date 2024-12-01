Esteban Ocon set to be replaced by Jack Doohan at Alpine for F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Esteban Ocon is expected to be replaced by Jack Doohan for the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

The race at the Yas Marina Circuit was set to be Ocon’s final race with the team - but reports have suggested the Frenchman will step away prematurely.

As per The Race, Doohan will likely make his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian set to drive alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine in 2025 anyway.

Alpine refused to comment when asked by Crash.net about the speculation.

Ocon endured a miserable Qatar Grand Prix, which is set to be his final race with the team.

The former Mercedes junior was forced to retire on the opening lap following contact at Turn 1.

Speaking to F1TV after the race in Qatar, Ocon thanked his mechanics for the “effort” they have shown during the year.

“Racing incident unfortunately, it was just wrong place wrong time I would say, more contact than normal, short race on our side, not something we wanted,” Ocon said.

“I’d like to thank the guys for their effort this race but also their effort the whole year. That’s important to me to have seen them pushing. I just wanted to say that.”

Ocon bows out after five years with Alpine

Ocon bows out of Alpine after five years with the Enstone-based outfit.

After a year on the sidelines in 2019, Ocon returned with Renault in 2020 alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

Ocon scored his first F1 podium at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

He then became a maiden F1 winner at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking the victory thanks to some epic defending from teammate Fernando Alonso.

Since Gasly’s arrival in 2023, it seems the team has shifted towards Gasly, rather than Ocon.

After a clash between the teammates in Monaco, it was apparent Ocon would leave the team, ultimately deciding to join Haas for 2025.