Esteban Ocon set to be replaced by Jack Doohan at Alpine for F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Esteban Ocon's time at Alpine looks to have come to an end following the Qatar Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is expected to be replaced by Jack Doohan for the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

The race at the Yas Marina Circuit was set to be Ocon’s final race with the team - but reports have suggested the Frenchman will step away prematurely.

As per The Race, Doohan will likely make his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian set to drive alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine in 2025 anyway.

Alpine refused to comment when asked by Crash.net about the speculation.

Ocon endured a miserable Qatar Grand Prix, which is set to be his final race with the team.

The former Mercedes junior was forced to retire on the opening lap following contact at Turn 1.

Speaking to F1TV after the race in Qatar, Ocon thanked his mechanics for the “effort” they have shown during the year.

“Racing incident unfortunately, it was just wrong place wrong time I would say, more contact than normal, short race on our side, not something we wanted,” Ocon said.

“I’d like to thank the guys for their effort this race but also their effort the whole year. That’s important to me to have seen them pushing. I just wanted to say that.”

Ocon bows out after five years with Alpine

Ocon bows out of Alpine after five years with the Enstone-based outfit.

After a year on the sidelines in 2019, Ocon returned with Renault in 2020 alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

Ocon scored his first F1 podium at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

He then became a maiden F1 winner at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking the victory thanks to some epic defending from teammate Fernando Alonso.

Since Gasly’s arrival in 2023, it seems the team has shifted towards Gasly, rather than Ocon.

After a clash between the teammates in Monaco, it was apparent Ocon would leave the team, ultimately deciding to join Haas for 2025.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen delivers scathing attack against George Russell: “I lost all respect”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Christian Horner will let Sergio Perez ‘come to own conclusions’ about future
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
6h ago
“I didn’t see any debris” - Lewis Hamilton hints at cause of F1 Qatar Grand Prix puncture
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
7h ago
“Deal” with Flavio Briatore behind Esteban Ocon’s early Alpine F1 exit
Flavio Briatore and Esteban Ocon
Flavio Briatore and Esteban Ocon
F1
News
7h ago
Esteban Ocon set to be replaced by Jack Doohan at Alpine for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon

More News

F1
News
8h ago
“I’ve let them down” - Lando Norris reacts to penalty which could cost McLaren F1 title
McLaren
McLaren
F1
News
8h ago
Experts explain: How ‘crafty’ Max Verstappen avoided same penalty as Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
Crucial Safety Car malfunction revealed by cooldown room chat in Qatar
Safety Car
Safety Car
F1
News
8h ago
FIA hit Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris with time penalties in miserable Qatar GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton