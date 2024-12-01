“I’ve let them down” - Lando Norris reacts to penalty which could cost McLaren F1 title

Lando Norris was left perplexed by his hefty 10-second stop-go penalty at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix but conceded that he had ‘let McLaren down’.

Norris was handed a sizeable penalty after the F1 stewards deemed that he didn’t lift under yellow flags.

The penalty came at the worst time possible for Norris given it was just after a Safety Car period.

Once he served the penalty, he came out at the back of the field before recovering to finish 10th.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race in Qatar, Norris said: “Honestly, I don’t know what I’ve done wrong at the minute. Apparently I didn’t slow under the yellow. I am not an idiot.

“If I knew there was a yellow I would have slowed down. I don’t know if I have missed it or just been dumb. If the rule is if you don’t slow down under the yellow that’s the penalty then it’s a fair penalty. I had clean air at the end. It was an opportunity missed.”

“The team gave me a great car today so I am thankful for the team. Disappointed I couldn’t have done a worse job than I did today and not give them the points they deserve.

“I have made the job of the team much harder than it needs to be. The team are doing a great job but I’ve let them down.”

McLaren v Ferrari goes down to Abu Dhabi

With Ferrari coming away from Qatar with a P2 and P6, compared to McLaren, which saw their cars finish P3 and P10, the battle for the F1 constructors’ title is going down to the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit.

There’s just 21 points between the two teams heading into next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

For both teams, it’s been a long time since either constructor has tasted success in F1.

Ferrari’s last constructors’ title was back in 2008, while McLaren haven’t won the teams’ title this century.

They last won it in 1998 with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen. 

