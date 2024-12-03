Zhou Guanyu made “statement” with F1 Qatar GP drive as he looks to “next chapter”

Zhou Guanyu feels he made a “statement” with his impressive drive at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Zhou scored his and Sauber’s first points of the 2024 F1 season with a strong drive to eighth.

While Zhou was helped by torrid races for Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez’s late retirement, the Sauber driver put together a fine race to come away with his first top 10 finish of the year.

Since the introduction of Sauber’s latest upgrade package, Zhou has looked more comfortable, out-qualifying Valtteri Bottas in the last two races.

Before that, Zhou had only beaten Bottas once in qualifying across 21 races.

It’s a case of too little, too late for Zhou though, who like Bottas, isn’t on the F1 2025 grid after Sauber opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Speaking to media in Qatar, where Crash.net were present in the paddock, Zhou reflected on his incredible result.

“Yeah, statement being made now waiting for a chance,” he said.

“So and looking forward to one last race for the team and then the next chapter.”

“A relief” for Zhou

Zhou will sit the 2025 season on the sidelines.

According to numerous reports, Zhou could become a Ferrari test and reserve driver next year.

Ferrari have a vacancy with Robert Shwartzman leaving the organisation to pursue a career in IndyCar, while Oliver Bearman will be busy driving for Haas in 2025.

The Scuderia still have former Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi on their books, but Zhou would give them more recent experience.

His links to China will also bring a financial incentive to any team that signs him.

Zhou described his first points finish of the year as a “relief”.

“Yeah, I probably had a better chance, you know, staying on the grid next year, but I don't take it as a disappointment,” he added.

“I think I take it as just how sometimes life goes, but in another way, I'm like, also it's been a relief, you know, mentally it's been just so draining the season. Like for me, it's actually a good way, taking one year off, just waiting for a chance, hopefully next year, but then if not, the year after trying to get a seat.

“So I'm waiting for this and I think the most important is to exit Formula 1, the last few races in the best way I could which I think I was able to show and grateful for that.”