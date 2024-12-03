Zhou Guanyu made “statement” with F1 Qatar GP drive as he looks to “next chapter”

"Yeah, statement being made now waiting for a chance."

Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu feels he made a “statement” with his impressive drive at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Zhou scored his and Sauber’s first points of the 2024 F1 season with a strong drive to eighth.

While Zhou was helped by torrid races for Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez’s late retirement, the Sauber driver put together a fine race to come away with his first top 10 finish of the year.

Since the introduction of Sauber’s latest upgrade package, Zhou has looked more comfortable, out-qualifying Valtteri Bottas in the last two races.

Before that, Zhou had only beaten Bottas once in qualifying across 21 races.

It’s a case of too little, too late for Zhou though, who like Bottas, isn’t on the F1 2025 grid after Sauber opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Speaking to media in Qatar, where Crash.net were present in the paddock, Zhou reflected on his incredible result.

“Yeah, statement being made now waiting for a chance,” he said.

“So and looking forward to one last race for the team and then the next chapter.”

“A relief” for Zhou

Zhou will sit the 2025 season on the sidelines.

According to numerous reports, Zhou could become a Ferrari test and reserve driver next year.

Ferrari have a vacancy with Robert Shwartzman leaving the organisation to pursue a career in IndyCar, while Oliver Bearman will be busy driving for Haas in 2025.

The Scuderia still have former Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi on their books, but Zhou would give them more recent experience.

His links to China will also bring a financial incentive to any team that signs him.

Zhou described his first points finish of the year as a “relief”.

“Yeah, I probably had a better chance, you know, staying on the grid next year, but I don't take it as a disappointment,” he added. 

“I think I take it as just how sometimes life goes, but in another way, I'm like, also it's been a relief, you know, mentally it's been just so draining the season. Like for me, it's actually a good way, taking one year off, just waiting for a chance, hopefully next year, but then if not, the year after trying to get a seat.

“So I'm waiting for this and I think the most important is to exit Formula 1, the last few races in the best way I could which I think I was able to show and grateful for that.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
10h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose