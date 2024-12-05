Liam Lawson “ready” to take on Max Verstappen: “It would be the biggest challenge”

Liam Lawson feels he would be “ready” to go head-to-head with Max Verstappen amid reports the Kiwi could be promoted to Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season.

Lawson is in line to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Red Bull have grown frustrated with Perez’s lack of form and thus are considering either Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda for next year.

Ahead of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, nothing has been announced with regards to Perez’s future, with a meeting expected to take place after the race this weekend to discuss the second Red Bull seat between the team's shareholders.

Lawson is thought to be the favourite to take the drive alongside Verstappen for 2025.

Speaking on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, where Crash.net are in the paddock, Lawson explained why teaming up with Verstappen would be “the best possible situation for me to be in”.

“I think it would be the biggest challenge to go up against Max,” he said. “In a way it's the best seat on the grid to be in. You get to learn directly off the best guy.

“To have access to his data every single session. To see exactly how he's performing. For me as a driver who's come into Formula 1.

“And is developing. It's the best possible situation for me to be in. It would be what I would love. To have that data is what's going to make me better.”

‘Not thinking about’ Red Bull decision

While it could be a big week or so for Lawson, he’s refusing to think about Red Bull making a decision.

RB are still locked in a fight in the constructors’ championship.

They sit eighth overall on 46 points, eight behind Haas in seventh.

While it’s unrealistic RB will overturn that deficit in Abu Dhabi, that’s what Lawson is focused on.

“Honestly, it's not something that right now I'm thinking about,” he added. “This weekend is very, very important. We're fighting for the highest possible place in the Constructors.

“That's really where my focus is. And as a team that's what we're looking at right now. Beyond that, my goal is to be in Red Bull Racing in the future. But I have no indication or feelings of when that could be.

“If that opportunity did come one day, I feel like I'd be ready for it. But right now I'm focused on this weekend.