Max Verstappen doubts Red Bull can be “McLaren level” even with overnight improvements

“I am sure that we can do better. I am not saying we will be McLaren level – they seem quick so far this weekend.

Max Verstappen believes it’s unlikely Red Bull will be able to challenge McLaren at this weekend’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, even with significant improvements overnight.

Red Bull endured a difficult Friday at the Yas Marina Circuit, with Verstappen setting the 16th-fastest time in the second practice session.

Verstappen lamented the ride quality of his RB20 in FP2, saying over team radio: “It’s bad. It’s really my problem with the car. The front axle is just not working.”

Red Bull will be hoping to replicate their feat in Qatar, where they transformed a car that was arguably fifth-fastest in the sprint into a race-winning contender on Sunday.

Speaking after the session in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen said: “Just not a very good balance, to be honest. Just no connected balance from entry to mid-corner, and that makes it difficult to push. That’s something we have to work on overnight.

“At least if we can fight in that top six, that will be a good recovery because, so far, it’s been quite tricky.”

Perez agrees with Verstappen

Sergio Perez’s feedback was similar to Verstappen’s, with both drivers complaining about how disconnected the car feels from front to rear.

The Mexican, who could be racing in F1 for the final time this weekend, fared slightly better than Verstappen in FP2, setting the 14th-fastest time.

Reflecting on the session, Perez said: “It was tricky. Over one lap it’s quite tricky. I think we’ve got some work to do.

“I think the long run is a lot more promising. Over one lap, we need to try and connect the car.

“We’ve been trying a lot of stuff out there. It’s just not coming together at the moment.”

Red Bull have already secured the drivers’ championship with Verstappen.

However, in terms of the constructors’ title, they’re out of contention heading into the final race of the season on Sunday.

For Perez, he will want to end the season on a high, with reports suggesting he could be on his way out of Red Bull.

Perez has struggled for form since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, failing to finish on the podium since China back in April.

The Mexican’s stuttering performances have left Red Bull third in the constructors’ championship, meaning they’re set for their worst finish since 2019.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

