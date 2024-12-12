‘Refined’ images of F1 2026 car concept revealed

New images of the F1 2026 car concept have been released by the FIA.

The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders
The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders

The FIA have published an updated set of renders for the 2026 F1 concept car.

An updated version of the car concept which will be introduced when F1’s new regulation cycle begins in 2026 was unveiled by the FIA following the final meeting of the World Motor Sport Council this year.

The meeting took place as part of F1’s governing body’s general assemblies week in Rwanda. On Friday, Max Verstappen and McLaren will pick up their drivers’ and constructors’ championship trophies at the FIA’s end-of-season awards gala in Kigali. 

Modifications to both the front and rear wings are the biggest notable changes in the updated images released by the FIA compared to the original version.

What is changing in 2026?

The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders
The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders

F1’s regulations are being overhauled for two seasons’ time, with major aerodynamic and power unit changes coming.

The new regulations are centred around making the new cars more “nimble” while making them better in wheel-to-wheel combat.

A 300 per cent increase in electrical power coming from the battery alone is the headline change on the engine side, with the 2026 power units to be simplified with the removal of the MGU-H.

These engines will be run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

Five engine manufacturers will provide power units for F1’s next rules cycle, which covers the 2026 to 2030 seasons.

While Renault is leaving, Audi and a Red Bull-backed Ford programme will join Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda as F1’s power unit manufacturers from 2026 onwards.

GM-Cadillac also plan to create and run their own power unit in the future, but will initially have their engines supplied by Ferrari.

2026 cars will feature a lighter chassis design and include active aerodynamic systems and moveable front and rear wings.

F1’s Drag Reduction System (DRS) will be removed and replaced with a new ‘Manuel Override Mode’, providing drivers with an additional electrical boost.

You can view the full rundown of changes coming for 2026 here.

Teams cannot start aerodynamic work on the 2026 cars until January 1 2025. 

F1 2026 car concept in a wind tunnel render
F1 2026 car concept in a wind tunnel render
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

