Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan reveals cancer battle

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling prostate and bladder cancer which has spread to his pelvis and spine.

Eddie Jordan
Legendary former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Jordan, who ran the eponymous Jordan Grand Prix team between 1991 and 2005, shared he was diagnosed with prostate and bladder earlier this year on his Formula For Success podcast.

The 76-year-old Irishman said the cancer has spread to his pelvis and spine. He labelled the spread as “aggressive”.

Jordan said he has had some “dark days” since his diagnosis and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

“We’ve kind of alluded to it in the shows, way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer,” Jordan said.

“And then it spread into the spine and the pelvis. So it was quite aggressive.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend Sir Chris Hoy, who is an absolute megastar and him coming out and talking about illness and such like what I’ve got. He’s a far younger man.

“But this is a little message for all the anchors and everybody listening to this, don’t waste or put it off, go and get tested.

“Because in life you’ve got chances and there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.

“Go and do it. Don’t be stupid, don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.”

Co-host and former F1 driver David Coulthard said: “EJ, wise words. You’ve had this personal experience, it’s good to see you looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

“I’m sure that is not the work of a moment and not a pleasant experience, but great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners."

Jordan went on to add: “Some very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

Coulthard asked Jordan whether it would be an “opportune” moment to remind him that he owes him £500, to which Jordan quipped: “I think you better wait until I die, you’ll have a better chance of getting it!” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

