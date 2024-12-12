No consequences for Max Verstappen over “stupid idiots” outburst

Max Verstappen escapes FIA investigation after calling the F1 race stewards "stupid idiots" in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will not face punishment for branding the FIA race stewards “stupid idiots” at the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was hit with a 10-second penalty after tagging McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into a spin on the first corner of the opening lap of Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Piastri spun off and ended up recovering to 10th, while four-time world champion Verstappen dropped down the order and finished sixth.

But Verstappen was left irked by the steward’s decision to give him such a big penalty.

"Can we ask for 20 seconds?” Verstappen quipped over team radio, before adding: "Stupid idiots.”

However, the 27-year-old Dutchman will face no investigation for his comments about the stewards, Autosport reports.

Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle was left unimpressed by Verstappen’s outburst over team radio.

“You can’t say that about the referees,” Brundle commented. “You can’t say that, that’s just not fair.

“They are applying the regulations. Don’t run into other people, then you won’t get the penalties.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner defended Verstappen’s radio outburst.

“We hear all drivers rant and rave, you know, we hear team principals rant and rave occasionally as well, that it is a little unfair sometimes,” Horner told media including Crash.net on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

“I mean, one of the benefits of this is the access that is given. You would never find a camera or microphone in a football or a rugby changing room or team room or a team talk.”

Verstappen to serve ‘work of public interest’ in Rwanda

Verstappen will undertake his community service punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in Rwanda this week, ahead of Friday’s awards gala in Kigali.

“Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Championship trophy,” an FIA statement after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix read.

“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).”

Verstappen is required to attend the prize-giving ceremony alongside championship runner-up Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, who placed third in the drivers’ standings.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

