Why Fernando Alonso will treat 2026 like it’s his final F1 season

Fernando Alonso says he will treat the 2026 F1 season like it is his final year in the sport, though he hasn't ruled out an extended stay.

The two-time world champion, 43, has a contract with Aston Martin covering the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, the latter of which will be the first season of F1’s major regulation overhaul.

Alonso is hoping that Aston Martin will be able to capitalise on F1’s new rules set to emerge as a frontrunning team capable of fighting for wins and world championships.

Aston Martin will be boosted by the arrival of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey next year, whose first car will be the Silverstone-based outfit’s 2026 challenger. Aston Martin will also be powered by Honda, effectively becoming the Japanese manufacturer's works team.

"Expectations will be high because it is a new car, change of regulations, car made by Adrian [Newey],” Alonso told the BBC.

"Probably - or at least to start - it will be my last season in F1 because my contract finishes at the end of 2026. It is the time of delivering and the time of truth. High expectations.

"If 2026 is running smoothly and we are having a good time and there is a possibility to race one more year, I will be open [to it] for sure.

"I will not close the door beforehand. But I will not start thinking that and I will take every race as if it is my last race and I will enjoy every second.”

Alonso said he will be the first to admit when the time is right for him to stop racing.

"My self-confidence will always be there until there is one day that I don't feel comfortable in the car,” he explained.

“If I feel slower than my team-mates, or slower than what I think is possible with the car, if that date arrives, probably I will raise my hand and stop racing, because I will not enjoy any more."

Alonso ‘still dreaming’ of third world title

Aston Martin have high hopes for 2026

Alonso said he is “still dreaming” of winning a third world title which has so far eluded him.

The Spaniard, considered one of the all-time greats, has not won a grand prix since 2013, while it has been 18 years since his last championship triumph with Renault in 2006.

"I still dream. Why not? I know 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult, but I am still dreaming,” he said.

“F1 is for dreamers, probably, because anything can happen. Let's see.”

Alonso explained that he remains motivated and passionate about F1 because he has “never had a good car that I could dominate something, apart from my season with the world endurance championship with Toyota [in 2019-20].”

"That season I realised how wonderful it could be to have a dominating car in F1 as well, because you could achieve so many results and drive as you wish,” he added.

"All my career I have been driving cars that were maybe not the best in that moment, even my two World Championships. In 2005, the McLaren was the fastest car but their reliability was bad so we compensated with that and won the championship.

"And then in 2006, they were very similar but the Ferrari and Michael [Schumacher] had a little bit too many DNFs, especially in Japan at the end of the year, and I won the championship.

"I keep delivering and motivated and I am not [feeling like I am] driving in circles because every year I still have the hope that will be the season I could have a fast car."