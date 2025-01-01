James Allison reveals classy favourite Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes memory

Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison has revealed his favourite memory from Lewis Hamilton’s time at the team.

Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of last season in order to complete a blockbuster switch to F1 rivals Ferrari, following 12 highly successful years with the Silver Arrows.

He won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes and claimed 84 of his 105 grand prix victories with the German manufacturer.

Interestingly, Allison’s favourite memory of Hamilton is not one of his winning moments.

Instead, it was an act of sportsmanship at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix that Allison picked as his personal highlight of working with Hamilton.

Amid a title fight with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton let then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas pass him at the end of the race.

Mercedes had earlier swapped their cars via a team orders instruction to allow Hamilton to attack the leading Ferrari pair, but when he could not overtake, the Briton slowed out of the final corner to let Bottas back through.

Hamilton gave up a podium finish and three extra points at a time he was behind Vettel in the championship. Hamilton later went on to beat Vettel to the drivers’ crown.

And Allison believes that moment showed Hamilton’s true character.

“It is hard choice that is because it is a rich gallery of experiences over these seasons,” Allison said.

“Although I am a Johnny-come-lately to the team, I have been there through thick and thin, through four drivers' championships with him and five constructors, so there is a lot to choose from!

“I tend to default back to Hungary 2017, where Lewis had been allowed to go past Valtteri to have a go at the Ferraris in front.

“He did not make the progress we had hoped, but then honoured his pledge that if he were given a chance to fight the Ferraris and could not make it stick, that he would let Valtteri have the place back.

“The way that was conducted was extremely tense, extremely difficult to execute cleanly, because there was a lurking Verstappen there that made it really hard to do.

“Lewis did it and did it with real class. I think that showed the sort of essential fairness that is in Lewis’ character, right alongside this sort of snarling competitor that we all also greatly admire.”