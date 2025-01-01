James Allison reveals classy favourite Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes memory

James Allison picks his favourite moment working with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison has revealed his favourite memory from Lewis Hamilton’s time at the team.

Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of last season in order to complete a blockbuster switch to F1 rivals Ferrari, following 12 highly successful years with the Silver Arrows.

He won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes and claimed 84 of his 105 grand prix victories with the German manufacturer.

Interestingly, Allison’s favourite memory of Hamilton is not one of his winning moments.

Instead, it was an act of sportsmanship at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix that Allison picked as his personal highlight of working with Hamilton.

Amid a title fight with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton let then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas pass him at the end of the race.

Mercedes had earlier swapped their cars via a team orders instruction to allow Hamilton to attack the leading Ferrari pair, but when he could not overtake, the Briton slowed out of the final corner to let Bottas back through.

Hamilton gave up a podium finish and three extra points at a time he was behind Vettel in the championship. Hamilton later went on to beat Vettel to the drivers’ crown.

And Allison believes that moment showed Hamilton’s true character.

“It is hard choice that is because it is a rich gallery of experiences over these seasons,” Allison said.

“Although I am a Johnny-come-lately to the team, I have been there through thick and thin, through four drivers' championships with him and five constructors, so there is a lot to choose from!

“I tend to default back to Hungary 2017, where Lewis had been allowed to go past Valtteri to have a go at the Ferraris in front.

“He did not make the progress we had hoped, but then honoured his pledge that if he were given a chance to fight the Ferraris and could not make it stick, that he would let Valtteri have the place back.

“The way that was conducted was extremely tense, extremely difficult to execute cleanly, because there was a lurking Verstappen there that made it really hard to do.

“Lewis did it and did it with real class. I think that showed the sort of essential fairness that is in Lewis’ character, right alongside this sort of snarling competitor that we all also greatly admire.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
James Allison reveals classy favourite Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes memory
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
2025 MotoGP calendar: Dates and locations for all 22 rounds
2024 Aragon MotoGP
2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: The completed grid
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
3h ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
F1
News
3h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari “a calculated risk”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
EXCLUSIVE: "Reborn" Jenson Button assesses racing return - and what's next
Jenson Button
Jenson Button
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Yamaha backed to give Jack Miller “a new lease of life”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
4h ago
Call for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to get ‘equal status’ in F1 2025
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Valentino Rossi: “In 2025 I want to be more present in MotoGP”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi