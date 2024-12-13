Guenther Steiner calls Toto Wolff’s Lewis Hamilton claim ‘BS for the camera’

Ex-Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has described Toto Wolff’s comments about wanting Lewis Hamilton to win without Mercedes as “bull****”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said farewell to Mercedes after 12 seasons at F1 2024’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale as he prepares to complete a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari from next year.

Speaking after the race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he would want to see Hamilton win at Ferrari if his own team cannot compete for the championship.

"If we can't win, we will cheer for him," Wolff told media including Crash.net on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can.”

But Steiner, who served as the team principal of Haas between 2016 and 2023, said he doesn’t buy Wolff’s comments, claiming his remarks were “for the camera”.

“He doesn’t wish him that,” Steiner told the Red Flags Podcast. “That was bull**** for the camera. This was for the camera.”

Asked if he believes Wolff won’t be happy if Hamilton wins an eighth title with Ferrari, Steiner replied: “No, because he didn’t win it.

“Why he should be happy? He said ‘if it is not us it should be you’, yeah for sure. But if he doesn’t win it he doesn’t really care who wins it in my opinion.”

Steiner unemotional about Hamilton’s Mercedes exit

Hamilton brought the curtain down on his illustrious stint with Mercedes by completing a stunning fightback drive from 16th on the grid to finish fourth in Abu Dhabi.

His impending move to Ferrari will conclude a legendary stint which yielded six of his seven F1 world titles, as well as 84 of his grand prix victories.

But Steiner insisted he did not get caught up in the emotion surrounding Hamilton’s final grand prix for Mercedes.

“To get emotional about? No,” Steiner said.

“He decided to go there, you don’t need to get emotional about that!

“He got all emotional about it, there was no need for that. He knew what he was doing when he signed the contract 10 months ago.

“For sure it’s been a fantastic partnership. Lewis has done a lot for Mercedes but Mercedes has done a lot for Lewis. It’s a win-win situation.”