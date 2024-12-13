Guenther Steiner calls Toto Wolff’s Lewis Hamilton claim ‘BS for the camera’

Guenther Steiner takes aim at Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff's claim about Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Ex-Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has described Toto Wolff’s comments about wanting Lewis Hamilton to win without Mercedes as “bull****”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said farewell to Mercedes after 12 seasons at F1 2024’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale as he prepares to complete a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari from next year.

Speaking after the race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he would want to see Hamilton win at Ferrari if his own team cannot compete for the championship.

"If we can't win, we will cheer for him," Wolff told media including Crash.net on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can.”

But Steiner, who served as the team principal of Haas between 2016 and 2023, said he doesn’t buy Wolff’s comments, claiming his remarks were “for the camera”.

“He doesn’t wish him that,” Steiner told the Red Flags Podcast. “That was bull**** for the camera. This was for the camera.”

Asked if he believes Wolff won’t be happy if Hamilton wins an eighth title with Ferrari, Steiner replied: “No, because he didn’t win it.

“Why he should be happy? He said ‘if it is not us it should be you’, yeah for sure. But if he doesn’t win it he doesn’t really care who wins it in my opinion.”

Steiner unemotional about Hamilton’s Mercedes exit

Hamilton brought the curtain down on his illustrious stint with Mercedes by completing a stunning fightback drive from 16th on the grid to finish fourth in Abu Dhabi.

His impending move to Ferrari will conclude a legendary stint which yielded six of his seven F1 world titles, as well as 84 of his grand prix victories.

But Steiner insisted he did not get caught up in the emotion surrounding Hamilton’s final grand prix for Mercedes.

“To get emotional about? No,” Steiner said.

“He decided to go there, you don’t need to get emotional about that!

“He got all emotional about it, there was no need for that. He knew what he was doing when he signed the contract 10 months ago.

“For sure it’s been a fantastic partnership. Lewis has done a lot for Mercedes but Mercedes has done a lot for Lewis. It’s a win-win situation.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
34m ago
KTM workers to go unpaid over Christmas
Brad Binder's KTM
Brad Binder's KTM
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alex Lowes reflects on “my favourite win in World Superbikes”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
Rory Skinner sets 2025 BSB title target
Rory Skinner, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
F1
News
4h ago
More power for FIA president after controversial ethics changes voted through
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
MotoGP
News
5h ago
MV Agusta issues statement amid KTM sale rumours
MV Agusta logo on Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata fuel tank. Credit: MV Agusta.
MV Agusta logo on Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata fuel tank. Credit: MV…

More News

F1
News
5h ago
Guenther Steiner calls Toto Wolff’s Lewis Hamilton claim ‘BS for the camera’
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
6h ago
Rwanda bidding for race to take F1 back to Africa
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Moto3
News
7h ago
Exciting Italian talent makes Moto3 step for 2025
Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.
Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Davide Tardozzi on Marc Marquez: “To be a great rider, you have to be a great person”
Marc Marquez, Davide Tardozzi, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Davide Tardozzi, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Mercedes reveal Lewis Hamilton’s touching note to Kimi Antonelli
Lewis Hamilton has said an emotional goodbye to Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has said an emotional goodbye to Mercedes