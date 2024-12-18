Christian Horner hints at Sergio Perez Red Bull role despite ‘sabbatical’

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez will remain part of the Red Bull brand despite his F1 "sabbatical".

Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Sergio Perez has decided to “take a sabbatical” from F1.

On Wednesday, Perez and Red Bull confirmed their split, with the 34-year-old Mexican departing the team at the end of the 2024 campaign after four seasons together.

The expected announcement came following negotiations to determine the exact nature of the exit for Perez, who signed a two-year contract extension covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons earlier this year.

It has been reported that Perez could be offered an ambassador role at Red Bull and Horner suggested he will remain part of the company despite stepping down from driving duties.

"He's been a fantastic member of this team. It's been a tough year for him but he's a great person and of course played such a key role in the 2021 Drivers' Championship, 2022 and 2023 Constructors' titles,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"He was second in the Drivers' Championship last year, he's won five grands prix in our cars. But he reflected after the season and we sat down and discussed it last week about what the next steps.

“And he’s decided he's going to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1 essentially. He’ll still be involved with the brand and with the team but he’s stepping back from driving duties moving forward.

"So we're sad to see him leave the team but obviously it's time for him to spend with his young family as well, and what he wants to do in the future.”

Tsunoda or Lawson?

Red Bull stopped short of confirming Perez’s replacement for 2025, but Liam Lawson is viewed as the favourite to become Max Verstappen’s next teammate.

Horner confirmed the decision will come down to a choice between the 22-year-old New Zealander and RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who drove Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Formal confirmation of Red Bull’s 2025 driver line-up plans is expected in the coming days.

"We have all the information that we need," Horner said. “Essentially it will be a choice between Yuki and Liam. Both have got strong credentials.

"We tested Yuki recently at the tyre test in Abu Dhabi for a chance for him to work with the engineering team. Liam has done a lot of testing with us behind the scenes this year as well and has driven very well in the six or seven races that he's had.

"So, we have all the information. We're just looking at and considering all of that, speaking with the engineering team as well, and we'll come to a conclusion in the coming days."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

