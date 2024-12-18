Sergio Perez confirms Red Bull exit but no replacement named

Sergio Perez has announced he is leaving Red Bull ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

The news had been expected following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month but was finally confirmed by Red Bull and Perez on Wednesday.

Perez's position at Red Bull had become untenable due to his failure to arrest his abysmal performances during the 2024 campaign.

While Max Verstappen went on to secure his fourth consecutive world championship, Perez contributed just 152 points to Red Bull’s total haul of 589 last season and finished eighth in the drivers’ standings.

The 34-year-old Mexican failed to finish inside the top five for 18 successive races, with his poor form largely responsible for Red Bull’s slide to third place in the constructors’ championship.

With Perez only managing to score a single point across the final three rounds of the season and no sign of improvement in sight, Red Bull decided to act and have terminated his contract two years early.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing Team," Perez said. "Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together.

"We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way. A big thank you to every person in the Team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.

"It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember…Never give up.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons.

"From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary Team player, helping us to two Constructors’ titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ championship. His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit.

"While Checo will not race for the Team next season, he will always be an extremely popular Team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”

Lawson expected to get seat

Perez’s vacated seat is expected to be filled by Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull's sister team RB from the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull are believed to have determined that Lawson is the best candidate to place alongside Verstappen despite the 22-year-old New Zealander having only made 11 starts in F1.

Lawson scored points in the United States and Brazil and is the favourite to get the nod over Yuki Tsunoda, who outqualified his RB teammate during their six outings together in 2024.

Red Bull said a further announcement regarding their full 2025 line-up will be made in "due course".