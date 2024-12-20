Sergio Perez’s next career move speculated with possible Ferrari reunion

Sergio Perez could be on his way to the World Endurance Championship, marking a possible reunion with Ferrari.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Perez is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Ferrari over a switch to WEC.

On Wednesday evening, Perez’s departure from Red Bull was announced, leaving him without a drive in F1.

The timing of the decision means there are no other seats on the grid for Perez, leaving him on the sidelines for 2025.

Perez will have time to weigh up his options and consider whether he wants to return to F1.

It’s likely Perez will only have Cadillac as a possible option for an F1 return - with the General Motors-backed entry set to become the 11th team in 2026.

If Perez isn’t prepared to return to a team that’s towards the back of the grid, a switch to WEC with Ferrari could be on the cards.

That’s according to Marca, with Perez potentially eyeing up a return to Ferrari.

Before moving to McLaren in 2013, Perez was part of Ferrari’s young driver programme.

His form in 2012 made him a candidate to join Ferrari, but they ultimately decided to stick with Felipe Massa.

Perez’s year with McLaren was unsuccessful, prompting a move to Force India in 2014.

Perez remained with the Silverstone-based outfit until the end of 2020.

He moved to Red Bull in 2021, replacing Alex Albon.

Perez finished P2 in the drivers’ championship in 2023, handing Red Bull their first 1–2 finish in the standings.

Still interested in F1

Perez remains interested in F1, according to the aforementioned report.

While Perez’s reputation has taken a hit following a miserable 2024 campaign, his significant financial backing will make him an attractive option to a number of teams.

Perez was also widely known as F1’s ‘king of the midfield’ before joining Red Bull - often picking up big results in subpar machinery.

At 34, Perez still has a number of years to give to F1.

It’s whether he’s prepared to commit again to F1’s intense schedule, given he has a young family situated back in Mexico.

Cadillac could be a possible option for him, but other seats might open up if the influx of rookie drivers struggle next year.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

