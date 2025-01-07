Mercedes announce 'groundbreaking' Adidas deal after big brand switch

The Mercedes F1 team have announced a multi-year partnership with Adidas to become their new clothing partner.

The German sportswear brand will enter F1 with Mercedes from the 2025 season, bringing to an end the Silver Arrows’ previous sponsorship deal with rival brand Puma.

Adidas will “design and create a complete range, combining performance and style for the entire team, including drivers, mechanics and engineers.”

According to Mercedes, “the partnership will break new ground in a sport where milliseconds make the difference.”

Mercedes have also confirmed that the specially designed team kit will be made available to fans as well.

The partnership is also set to include apparel, footwear and accessories “created and designed specifically for supporters of the team and its drivers.”

The deal provides Adidas with a high-profile replacement after losing its iconic sponsorship rights to the German national football team. US firm Nike will takeover the contract from 2027 in a controversial move.

A deal to ‘break new ground’

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said: "We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport. Interest in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular has been growing a lot. It is reaching new consumers and has a big influence on sport and street culture.

“We are extremely proud to introduce the Three Stripes into F1 as Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team - one of the most successful teams ever.

“Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track. Off the track we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle product and extending the reach to a new generation of fans.

“We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 and to win together.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described the switch to Adidas as a “clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team”.

“Adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too,” he added.

“This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport.

"We are excited to break this new ground and work with adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."