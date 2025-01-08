Max Verstappen's Red Bull quit threat 'wasn't a bluff' as Helmut Marko clause removed

Max Verstappen says he was not bluffing when he suggested he would leave Red Bull if Helmut Marko did.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull quit threat at last year’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix “wasn’t a bluff”.

The Dutchman’s future became a subject of intense debate and speculation in the wake of the scandal surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and subsequent political turmoil within the team at the start of last year.

Verstappen, who is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, was also publicly courted by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff when he was seeking a replacement following the shock news of Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

At the second round of the season in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen suggested he would leave Red Bull if advisor and close friend and ally Helmut Marko did.

Verstappen’s comments only further fuelled talk of a split but he later reiterated his intention to remain with Red Bull after winning a fourth successive world title with the team.

However, in an interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen insisted that he meant his comments in Jeddah.

“I think I did state clearly what I thought about it,” Verstappen said. “I also think it was important that I said that at the time. And I meant it too. It wasn’t a bluff. And they know that within the team too.”

Verstappen admitted he did not feel completely at ease with how things were unfolding within Red Bull at the time, but stressed he would not have made a knee-jerk decision.

“Whether at that stage I had any doubts about my future at Red Bull? Well, the feeling was not quite 100 per cent,” he added. “There was a lot going on.

“But on the other hand, I also don’t think that if something goes wrong, you can immediately just say: I’m leaving. I’m not like that.”

Marko clause now removed

Verstappen’s future had been tied directly to Marko’s thanks to an exit clause which existed within his contract.

However, Marko has revealed to De Telegraaf that this clause has since been “changed or removed”.

Red Bull team boss Horner insisted to Autosport that Verstappen’s commitment has never been in doubt despite the speculation last season.

"His commitment has been unwavering,” Horner said. “He enjoys the people that he trusts and the people that he works with and enjoys very much being a part of this team.

"Of course, with the talent that he has, I'm sure he's on every team principal’s Christmas wish list. That’s inevitable. But, as long as we can continue to provide him with a competitive car and an environment that he enjoys racing in, I don't see any desire for him to be anywhere else."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

