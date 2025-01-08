One key question that big-name F1 drivers must answer in 2025

They may be three of F1’s biggest names, but Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell all find themselves with a point to prove in 2025.

After experiencing differing fortunes last term, all three still have question marks surrounding them heading into the new F1 season.

With 2025 set to be an important year for all three, can they respond by answering their doubters?

Can Lewis Hamilton arrest qualifying slump?

By his high standards, 2024 was a season to forget for Hamilton.

Despite winning two races, and ending a 945-day drought for victory with a superb drive at Silverstone, the seven-time world champion slumped to seventh overall in the championship standings - his worst-ever finish across his illustrious 18-year career.

Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes did not go to plan and he was comprehensively beaten by teammate Russell in the qualifying head-to-heads, suffering an 19-5 defeat. Russell comfortably came out on top on race day too.

Lewis Hamilton will go head-to-head with one of F1's fastest drivers

The biggest questions facing Hamilton heading into 2025 are those relating to his one-lap pace. Formerly his greatest strength, poor qualifying displays in 2024 left even Hamilton, the all-time F1 record holder for pole positions, doubting whether he has lost some of his edge.

Switching to Ferrari, Hamilton faces a huge challenge not only in having to adapt to a new team and car after 12 years at Mercedes, but also in going up against Charles Leclerc, regarded as one of - if not the - fastest driver over a single lap.

Can the now 40-year-old silence those questioning whether he has already past the peak of his powers? Hamilton will certainly be put to the test at Ferrari in 2025.

Is Lando Norris ready to win F1 title?

Norris responded to many of his critics by demonstrating his abilities last season as he emerged as Max Verstappen’s closest title rival.

2024 will go down as being Norris’s best season in F1 yet. He finally shook off his ‘Lando NoWins’ nickname with a breakthrough victory in Miami, and added three further impressive wins en route to claiming runner-up spot behind Verstappen in the championship.

But the 25-year-old Briton still has plenty to prove heading into 2025, including whether he can iron out mistakes and challenge for title glory over an entire season. Question marks also hang over his mental resolve, with Norris regularly scolding himself for any performances he deems to be below-par - something some critics believe to be a weakness.

Lando Norris celebrates his victory in Abu Dhabi

Norris's hopes of claiming a maiden world title were ultimately undone by McLaren starting the season on the back foot as he came up short against Verstappen, who wrapped up a fourth successive title with two races to spare. Norris acknowledged both he and McLaren made mistakes last year and admitted he “wasn’t ready” to go head-to-head with the seemingly-invincible Verstappen.

McLaren ended 2024 as the team to beat as they clinched their first constructors’ world title since 1998. They enter the new campaign as early favourites, and Norris should have a car capable of challenging for wins from the off, assuming the Woking squad maintain their performance level.

Whether Norris can properly take the fight to Verstappen over a 24-race season remains to be seen. He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, vowing after crossing the line to win the Abu Dhabi finale: “Next year is gonna be my year too.”

Will George Russell become Mercedes' leader?

Some may be surprised to see Russell’s name appear on this list given his incredibly strong 2024 season and eyebrow-raising performances against revered (former) Mercedes teammate Hamilton.

Despite that, Russell remains under pressure to perform. Now the de facto team leader at Mercedes, he will be expected to push the team forward in the post-Hamilton era alongside teenage rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell does not have a contract for 2026

Russell does not have a contract for 2026 and heads into the new campaign fighting for his future. While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has repeatedly stated that Russell and Antonelli are the future of the Silver Arrows, he has also made it clear that he would take any opportunity to sign Verstappen should the possibility arise.

Wolff has been burned by missing out on Verstappen before and will not let such an opportunity slip through his fingers again. Russell will therefore need to remain at the top of his game to stop Wolff continuing in his attempts to woo Verstappen.

Failure to conclusively beat Mercedes protege Antonelli from the off may put some doubts in Wolff’s mind, and potentially leave Russell vulnerable to losing his seat - something which seems unthinkable at this moment in time.