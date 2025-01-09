Alpine reach agreement with Williams to secure Franco Colapinto

Alpine have announced the signing of Franco Colapinto after reaching an agreement with F1 rivals Williams.

Colapinto joins Alpine as a test and reserve driver for the 2025 season having signed what has been described as being a "multi-year" deal.

The 21-year-old Argentinian had been heavily linked with a move to Alpine over recent weeks.

Colapinto made an immediate impression in F1 when he was drafted in by Williams to replace the underperforming Logan Sargeant from last year's Italian Grand Prix.

He reached Q3 and scored points in just his second race in Azerbaijan and his impressive early displays caught the attention of the likes of Red Bull and Alpine.

He failed to secure a full-time drive for 2025 after a series of late-season crashes took some of the shine off his performances, but Colapinto may have now secured a pathway back to the F1 grid.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team," Colapinto said. "First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi.

"They turned my dream of racing in Formula One into reality, and I will always be grateful for that. Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honour. A huge thank you to Luca [de Meo], Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for believing in me and welcoming me into the team with open arms.

"I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us. Also, a massive thank you to all my sponsors and partners who stood by me through the challenges of the 2024 season."

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore said: “We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Williams Racing to sign Franco Colapinto. Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now.

'It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula One grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver. We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success.”

Pressure on Doohan

Jack Doohan is already under pressure to keep his F1 seat

News of Colapinto's arrival at Alpine will heap early pressure on F1 rookie Jack Doohan.

Doohan made his grand prix debut with Alpine at the season finale in Abu Dhabi following Esteban Ocon's premature exit and was signed to race alongside Pierre Gasly in 2025.

However, it is understood Doohan only signed a short-term contract with Alpine, giving the French manufacturer an option to potentially make a driver change if required.

Securing Colapinto's services will provide Alpine with a known back-up if they deem Doohan's early performances to be unsatisfactory.