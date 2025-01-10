Aston Martin announce major restructure ahead of F1 2025 with team principal change

Big changes at Aston Martin ahead of the new F1 season.

Aston Martin on track
Aston Martin on track

Aston Martin have changed their team principal ahead of the 2025 F1 season, with Andy Cowell replacing Mike Krack as part of a “restructuring of its senior management”.

Krack will remain with the team, albeit as their chief trackside officer, paving the way for Cowell to take the role of team principal alongside his CEO role.

Cowell began work at Aston Martin in 2024 as group chief executive officer, directly reporting to Lawrence Stroll.

The former Mercedes engine guru will now lead Aston Martin from a team principal role in 2025 – ahead of the big rule changes next year.

On the other hand, Krack’s new role will be focused on “getting the most performance out of the car at the race track”.

Former Ferrari designer Enrico Cardile has been appointed chief technical officer, overseeing the design and build of Aston Martin’s new F1 cars.

Tom McCullough's role has also changed, having previously been the team’s performance engineer.

While his actual title hasn’t been stated by Aston Martin, he will continue to remain with the “group in a leadership position”.

While he wasn’t mentioned as part of the team’s announcement, Adrian Newey is expected to start work later this year as their managing technical partner.

Speaking of the announcement, Cowell said: “I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment, and hard work of this team.

“With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

“These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make, and I'm incredibly excited about the future.”

Who is Andy Cowell?

Cowell is widely regarded as the brains behind Mercedes’ engine dominance at the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

He spearheaded Mercedes High Performance Powertrains from 2013. Mercedes dominated the start of the hybrid era, and that was mainly down to how incredible their engine was.

It was felt in the hands of their customer teams, particularly Williams.

Williams were propelled from the lower midfield to regular podium finishers, benefitting from Mercedes’ powerful engine.

Cowell left Mercedes in the middle of 2020 following six constructors’ title wins.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton tested Superbike "secretly", lost contact for two days
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
1h ago
The F1 driver who was ditched before he ever raced
Luiz Razia in 2013
BSB News
1h ago
New annual BSB Breakthrough Award announced in honour of late Keith Farmer
Keith Farmer. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP in the USA - "I knew it was going to be hard, we're making headway"
2024 MotoGP Americas GP
F1 News
1h ago
Aston Martin announce major restructure ahead of F1 2025 with team principal change
Aston Martin on track

More News

F1 Feature
1h ago
Is Jack Doohan already doomed? What Alpine's sudden signing means
Jack Doohan is already under pressure to keep his F1 seat
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez kicks off 2025 with laps aboard all-new Ducati
Marc Marquez on Ducati Panigale V2 at Aspar Circuit.
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner makes 2025 F1 season vow ahead of Red Bull’s final year with Honda
Christian Horner and Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe
MotoGP News
2h ago
Legends Michael Dunlop and Valentino Rossi reunite on the same track
Dunlop and Rossi
MotoGP News
17h ago
Isle of Man TT stars welcomed in Tavullia as Valentino Rossi’s event begins
Valentino Rossi