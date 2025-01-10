Aston Martin announce major restructure ahead of F1 2025 with team principal change

Aston Martin have changed their team principal ahead of the 2025 F1 season, with Andy Cowell replacing Mike Krack as part of a “restructuring of its senior management”.

Krack will remain with the team, albeit as their chief trackside officer, paving the way for Cowell to take the role of team principal alongside his CEO role.

Cowell began work at Aston Martin in 2024 as group chief executive officer, directly reporting to Lawrence Stroll.

The former Mercedes engine guru will now lead Aston Martin from a team principal role in 2025 – ahead of the big rule changes next year.

On the other hand, Krack’s new role will be focused on “getting the most performance out of the car at the race track”.

Former Ferrari designer Enrico Cardile has been appointed chief technical officer, overseeing the design and build of Aston Martin’s new F1 cars.

Tom McCullough's role has also changed, having previously been the team’s performance engineer.

While his actual title hasn’t been stated by Aston Martin, he will continue to remain with the “group in a leadership position”.

While he wasn’t mentioned as part of the team’s announcement, Adrian Newey is expected to start work later this year as their managing technical partner.

Speaking of the announcement, Cowell said: “I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment, and hard work of this team.

“With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

“These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make, and I'm incredibly excited about the future.”

Who is Andy Cowell?

Cowell is widely regarded as the brains behind Mercedes’ engine dominance at the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

He spearheaded Mercedes High Performance Powertrains from 2013. Mercedes dominated the start of the hybrid era, and that was mainly down to how incredible their engine was.

It was felt in the hands of their customer teams, particularly Williams.

Williams were propelled from the lower midfield to regular podium finishers, benefitting from Mercedes’ powerful engine.

Cowell left Mercedes in the middle of 2020 following six constructors’ title wins.