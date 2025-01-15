Voice of Drive to Survive lands new job outside of F1

A new role for a high-profile F1 presenter...

Will Buxton
Will Buxton

F1 TV presenter Will Buxton will take up a new role with FOX Sports as their IndyCar commentator for the upcoming season.

Buxton, who has been at the centre of F1’s digital coverage since Liberty Media’s takeover, will step away from F1 to commentate on America’s premier racing series.

His profile has only risen since his regular appearances in the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive.

Before that, Buxton was widely known for his energetic and passionate commentary of the GP2 Series (now F2).

Buxton will bid farewell to F1 to focus on IndyCar with FOX, where he will be joined by James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

His future involvement with Drive to Survive is unclear, though it is likely he will feature in the new series, which is expected to be released next month ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this new and incredibly exciting opportunity to return to FOX, exactly 15 years after SPEED Channel offered a young and very green reporter his first break on network TV,” Buxton said.

“I’ve been a fan of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for as long as I’ve been watching racing cars and have always marvelled at the skill and bravery of its incredible drivers.

“To have the chance to tell their stories and call their races is a dream come true, and something I never imagined I’d have the honour of doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility, and not one I take lightly.”

Buxton “massively excited”

Buxton revealed that he’s been a fan of IndyCar for a long time, making the move a dream come true.

He said on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast: “I’m blown away.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity. Massively excited. You guys know, I’m a huge IndyCar fan. I have been my whole life, and I always kind of hoped that at some point in my career there would be an opportunity, some sort of sliding doors moment, where I was able to come over and cover the championship full-time.

“I never really foresaw when that might happen, or if that might happen, so to have the opportunity to do that, to return to the FOX family exactly 15 years after they gave me my very first opportunity on network television, it’s magic.

“I’m so excited. Love the championship, it’s a tremendously exciting period for the NTT IndyCar Series, for FOX, for all of us, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager details Red Bull talks after Christian Horner “interest”
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
25m ago
The MotoGP rookie who is “already looking good”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Latest change at top of soon-to-be Audi F1 team announced
Alessandro Alunni Bravi
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why results are “the second thing we want to see” for one Trackhouse MotoGP rider
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
F1 News
2h ago
Cadillac’s 2026 F1 favourite “tired” of speculation over switch
Colton Herta

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Next career move for Charles Leclerc’s ex-F1 race engineer revealed
'Xavi' and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Voice of Drive to Survive lands new job outside of F1
Will Buxton
F1 News
2h ago
“Take Max Verstappen out, nobody cares. Take Lewis Hamilton out, people care”
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
3h ago
Davey Todd announces Superport, Supertwin plans for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
MotoGP News
5h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.