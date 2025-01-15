Voice of Drive to Survive lands new job outside of F1

F1 TV presenter Will Buxton will take up a new role with FOX Sports as their IndyCar commentator for the upcoming season.

Buxton, who has been at the centre of F1’s digital coverage since Liberty Media’s takeover, will step away from F1 to commentate on America’s premier racing series.

His profile has only risen since his regular appearances in the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive.

Before that, Buxton was widely known for his energetic and passionate commentary of the GP2 Series (now F2).

Buxton will bid farewell to F1 to focus on IndyCar with FOX, where he will be joined by James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

His future involvement with Drive to Survive is unclear, though it is likely he will feature in the new series, which is expected to be released next month ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this new and incredibly exciting opportunity to return to FOX, exactly 15 years after SPEED Channel offered a young and very green reporter his first break on network TV,” Buxton said.

“I’ve been a fan of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for as long as I’ve been watching racing cars and have always marvelled at the skill and bravery of its incredible drivers.

“To have the chance to tell their stories and call their races is a dream come true, and something I never imagined I’d have the honour of doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility, and not one I take lightly.”

Buxton “massively excited”

Buxton revealed that he’s been a fan of IndyCar for a long time, making the move a dream come true.

He said on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast: “I’m blown away.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity. Massively excited. You guys know, I’m a huge IndyCar fan. I have been my whole life, and I always kind of hoped that at some point in my career there would be an opportunity, some sort of sliding doors moment, where I was able to come over and cover the championship full-time.

“I never really foresaw when that might happen, or if that might happen, so to have the opportunity to do that, to return to the FOX family exactly 15 years after they gave me my very first opportunity on network television, it’s magic.

“I’m so excited. Love the championship, it’s a tremendously exciting period for the NTT IndyCar Series, for FOX, for all of us, I just can’t wait to get started.”