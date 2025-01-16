Did Alpine insider video just reveal 2025 F1 livery?

A video posted on Flavio Briatore’s Instagram account appeared to leak the livery of Alpine’s 2025 challenger.

The video was posted on the Italian’s Instagram story, which is now not viewable if you search his account.

Briatore, who is Alpine’s executive advisor, was present at a meeting with the marketing team.

Images of an F1 car with a blue and pink livery scheme were clearly seen on the table.

It’s unclear whether this is the 2025 F1 car livery or a concept livery.

Based on the images shown in the footage, it would be a welcome change, given that Alpine predominantly ran exposed carbon during 2024 to save weight.

We will have to wait until mid-February and F1’s season launch to know if the leaked video is genuine.

Since returning to Enstone earlier this year, Briatore has been hands-on with the team.

While Oliver Oakes is Alpine’s F1 team principal, Briatore appears to be steering the organisation in the way he wants.

Alpine have abandoned their Renault works engine for 2026, becoming a customer team.

Briatore was also key to Esteban Ocon’s early departure, handing Jack Doohan his debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

His arrival also coincided with Alpine’s upturn in form, finishing sixth in the constructors’ championship following a strong end to the year.

Franco Colapinto question remains

Alpine have added former Williams star Franco Colapinto to their test and reserve driver pool.

Colapinto starred in his run of races for the Grove outfit in 2024 after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

The Argentine’s form was so impressive that even Red Bull showed interest in him.

Colapinto has ended up at Alpine but expects to be given a full-time opportunity at some stage.

This means there is firm pressure on Doohan to perform in the early races of the year.

