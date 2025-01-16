Police warning as Lewis Hamilton ‘mania’ claim made before Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the Ferrari F1 team has been tipped to cause chaos on the streets on Maranello.

The seven-time world champion completed F1’s biggest-ever driver move by making the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter.

Hamilton is set to begin his Ferrari era by visiting their Maranello base next week before making his debut on the track in one of the team’s old cars.

Italian journalist Roberto Chincero says a “Hamilton mania” has already begun in the country ahead of the 40-year-old Briton’s arrival, which he believes will require a heavy police presence to manage large crowds that are expected to gather on the streets near Ferrari’s headquarters.

“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy,” Chinchero told the James Allen on F1 podcast.

“Since the New Year began, there is a big question mark that Italian Ferrari fans are trying to answer – when will the first test of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari car take place?

“I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people.

“I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. So it will be hard work for the police in Maranello.

“But I’m not surprised. All the national media, not only the sports media, are giving a lot of space to the man Lewis Hamilton.

“The mainstream is telling you who is Lewis, his passion and interest, the story of his career and his desire to end this career driving a Ferrari.”

‘Whole of Italy is going to stop’

Hamilton’s blockbuster move and how he will fare alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc has been the biggest talking point ahead of the new season.

And the prospect of Hamilton taking Ferrari back to F1 title glory, and breaking Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships in the process, has many onlookers and pundits salivating.

Two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi reckons Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari will dominate the news agenda in Italy.

“Ferrari’s coming back strong. [You] can imagine Lewis at Ferrari. The whole [of] Italy is going to stop on Sunday, to watch Lewis drive a Ferrari!” he told talkSPORT’s On Track podcast.

“Lewis’ motivation, [it’s a] challenge to have a new team like Ferrari. Every driver has a dream to drive for Ferrari.

“And I think that at the stage of his life, to be able to go to Ferrari, with Frederic Vasseur, who was his team [principal] in Formula 3 and Formula 2. The family’s getting back together again and that’s going to be a big challenge.

“I’m looking forward to seeing next season, should be very exciting for Lewis and Formula 1 is getting extremely competitive now.”