Crucial person at Ferrari identified as Lewis Hamilton arrives in Italy

“You don’t need pressure, the people who succeed in F1 don’t need more pressure!"

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur

Fred Vasseur’s leadership has been pinpointed as a crucial strength at Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival.

Hamilton will get behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time in the coming week at Fiorano in Italy.

He will drive one of the team’s old F1 cars as he visits Maranello for the first time, having made a major switch from Mercedes.

A former Ferrari stalwart insists their team principal is a key cog to what Hamilton will find.

“I like Fred. I have got a lot of time for Fred and for what he’s doing,” said Rob Smedley, who was Felipe Massa’s race engineer, to the Red Flags podcast.

“I am fortunate or unfortunate enough to get offers from F1 teams, and my barometer is ‘would I work for them?’

“There are not many people who I would. But Fred, I would.

“He is very straight talking, he brings humility.

“He is intelligent but also disarming, and that’s a good quality to have for a top manager in a pressure cooker.

“You don’t need pressure, the people who succeed in F1 don’t need more pressure!

“If you are successful in F1, there will be no stronger critic than you yourself.

“Fred has done a good job in demonstrating that, and looking after people.

“You can’t say it’s a no blame environment then, when something f*** up, someone is out of the door!

“Fred is good at looking after his people. He knows what is needed to make a success.”

‘Not all F1 team principals know what it takes’

“You’d be surprised,” Smedley claimed.

“Not every F1 team principal knows what it takes to make a successful team.”

He mentioned Ross Brawn, who was integral to Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari heyday, and who later led Honda.

“Ross is a superstar, it speaks for itself. I learned from Ross and Jean Todt,” Smedley said.

“They mentored me, they took me under their wing.

“The current crop? Toto Wolff is a superb manager. He gets it.

“Go back 10 years, where he lacked in experience he makes up for it with intellect, grit and a will to win.

“The new guys? Andrea Stella is an ex-colleague and friend from Ferrari. He is very considered. He builds a lot of trust and confidence.

“He is very sensible, he doesn’t try to do things which are off the map or crazy.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
32m ago
Crucial person at Ferrari identified as Lewis Hamilton arrives in Italy
Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
32m ago
In Italy, they say Valentino Rossi wants Pedro Acosta at VR46 quickly
Acosta and Rossi
MotoGP News
2h ago
The key weapon Gresini has given its MotoGP rookie to help him flourish
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Sergio Perez’s father backs him for shock move outside of F1
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: 2027? ‘Less technical devices, more difference a rider can make’
Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona test

More News

WSBK News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu identifies key title rival for WSBK 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
4h ago
Gianpiero Lambiase feted for “no hierarchy” feisty bust-ups with Max Verstappen
Gianpiero Lambiase
F1 News
6h ago
McLaren’s F1 team orders stance set to be ‘refreshed’
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini provides rare positivity amid KTM money woes
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 Feature
9h ago
The earth-shattering, unexpected F1 storyline of 2025 predicted
Max Verstappen