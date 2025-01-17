Nico Rosberg issues Lewis Hamilton warning ahead of Charles Leclerc duel

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will team up at Ferrari this year

Nico Rosberg has warned former F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton that he will face a huge challenge going up against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Hamilton will become teammates with Leclerc as he embarks on a new chapter of his storied and illustrious F1 career at Ferrari, having completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion will go head-to-head with one of F1’s most exciting and fastest drivers in Leclerc, who is viewed by many as being the quickest over a single lap.

Despite being the all-time record holder for F1 pole positions with 104, Hamilton has struggled in qualifying in recent seasons and suffered a comprehensive 19-5 defeat to former Mercedes teammate George Russell in the head-to-heads last term.

And Rosberg, who pipped Hamilton to the world title in 2016 before retiring from F1, believes his former teammate will need to up his game if he is to hold the edge over Leclerc.

Asked who he thinks will come out on top between Leclerc and Hamilton, Rosberg told Sky F1: “If you take [Abu Dhabi], then definitely Charles.

“Because Charles will be on a similar level to George Russell, which is kind of the best of the next generation level, except for Verstappen, [who] was a little higher again, and Lewis is just struggling at the moment, and we don’t really know why.

“So if it’s as of today, then Charles will beat him in the same way as George Russell is beating him – but Lewis is the greatest of all time.

“We still give him the benefit of the doubt that he can be back to his usual best, and then he should be slightly ahead of Charles at the end of the year.”

Hamilton can be given ‘benefit of the doubt’

Fellow ex-F1 driver and Sky pundit Anthony Davidson reckons Hamilton can be afforded the “benefit of the doubt” for his qualifying struggles during a difficult final season with Mercedes in 2024.

“I think they’re hoping that his fire is rekindled when he gets into that car, and that he can find his mojo again,” Davidson said.

“I think this year [2024] has been particularly tough for Lewis. I can’t imagine, as an ex-driver myself, feeling for a whole season, knowing you’re going to stop, knowing that relationship is going to end.

“It must have been tricky for Lewis. I think that’s why he’s been a bit up and down. Give him that benefit of the doubt.”

How Hamilton fares at Ferrari, and whether he can address his recent one-lap woes, is set to be a storyline which dominates the 2025 campaign.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari race debut on 16 March at the season-opening Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.