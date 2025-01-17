Max Verstappen camp react to Aston Martin speculation with blunt response

The Max Verstappen camp delivered a two-word response when asked for their reaction to a claim that Aston Martin are preparing a £1 billion offer for the four-time world champion’s services.

A report by the Daily Mail claimed Aston Martin were prepared to make a world record bid to sign Verstappen.

However, Aston Martin confirmed to Crash.net that the story wasn’t true.

Verstappen’s team have not had their say, with a coy reply to GP Blog.

They responded: “That’s nice”.

Could Verstappen join Aston Martin in the future?

Verstappen is currently under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

However, his future hasn’t been certain with Red Bull due to intense interest from Toto Wolff and Mercedes.

The off-track turmoil involving Christian Horner, combined with Red Bull’s dip in performance, led to speculation about Verstappen’s future with the team.

The rumours didn’t come from the Dutchman, though, with Verstappen insisting he’s happy at Red Bull.

However, he’s adamant about wanting to be in the fastest car possible.

If Verstappen was to leave Red Bull, Aston Martin would make sense.

With Lawrence Stroll’s financial backing, signing Verstappen on big money would be doable.

Aston Martin have added Adrian Newey to their technical team and signed Honda as their engine partner, two factors that would make the Silverstone-based team attractive to Verstappen.