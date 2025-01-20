Ferrari chief issues Lewis Hamilton ‘back in the game’ warning

Lewis Hamilton has put himself “back into the game” with his move to Ferrari, the company’s CEO Benedetto Vigna has warned F1 rivals.

The seven-time world champion has completed F1’s biggest-ever driver move by swapping Mercedes for Ferrari, where he will link up with Charles Leclerc for the upcoming 2025 season.

Hamilton is set to make his first appearance at Maranello today where he will conduct a simulator session and meet staff, ahead of his Ferrari on-track debut later this week.

The blockbuster transfer has set tongues wagging in the F1 paddock and Vigna confirmed the same anticipation and excitement is being felt at Ferrari.

“There is excitement, there is a great desire to start, to face the tests,” Vigna is quoted as saying by Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

“Change is always important and Hamilton has put himself back into the game.

“I loved reading his post on Linkedin at the start of the year, a powerful message not to give up hope in all areas. With him and Charles we will have fun.

“A guy who has won seven titles can transfer so much. If I talk to Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari boss] he emphasises his ability to give technical guidance, but not only that.

“He has a great desire for change, he’s not afraid.

“At the age of 40 he has put himself back into the game. He has embraced a different culture in many ways, compared to the Anglo-Saxon one.

“To me that post on Linkedin reminded me of when Indro Montanelli [Italian journalist who founded the La Voce newspaper aged 85 following a disagreement with Silvio Berlusconi in 1994] decided change at the age of 80. I found it beautiful.”

Hamilton will give Ferrari ‘new push’

Hamilton joins Ferrari hoping to end the Scuderia’s long title drought stretching back to 2008 for the constructors’ championship and 2007 for a drivers’ world title.

The 40-year-old Briton is seeking a record-breaking eighth drivers’ crown, which would pull him one clear of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Vigna believes Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari will give the team fresh motivation, after narrowly missing out on the constructors’ title to McLaren last term.

“Last year at the last race in Abu Dhabi I personally thanked the whole team, from Fred Vasseur to the mechanics: I am proud of the work done,” he said.

“Now there is a good atmosphere. It’s clear that it must always be maintained, that’s the beauty of the Ferrari spirit: it always pushes you to go further.

“It will give us a new push. Lewis will learn things from us and we will learn things from him. It’s like dancing, the important thing is not to lose the pace.”

Hamilton will make his Ferrari race debut on 16 March at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.