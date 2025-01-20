Lewis Hamilton links up with Ferrari today to find hefty to-do list

Lewis Hamilton will link up with Ferrari for the first time today.

Although the former Mercedes driver officially joined Ferrari on January 1, it is not until January 20 that he will arrive at Maranello.

He is set to test a Ferrari F1 car this week - but not on Monday, his first day.

Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari

Hamilton will reportedly complete time on the Ferrari simulator on his first day in Italy, the Daily Mail reports.

He will also meet and greet the new staff who will work tirelessly to deliver him what would be a record eighth F1 drivers’ title, and a first for the team since 2007.

Hamilton will require a seat fit, a crucial part of any F1 drivers’ arrival at a new team.

He has already met Ricciardo Adami who is set to become his new race engineer, Autoracer report. Adami previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton will be given a tour of Maranello and have his first meetings with engineers in a busy start to this week, the report states.

Hamilton will finally get behind the wheel of the famous red F1 machine on Wednesday.

He will drive at the Fiorano circuit, nearby to Ferrari’s HQ Maranello.

The Scuderia have been secretive about Hamilton’s first test but it will likely be in a 2023 car, the newest allowed under the TCP (testing of previous cars) rule.

That rule permits a driver to test a car for 1000km.

However, bad weather could scupper this plan and force a revision.

Later this month, Hamilton will be back on track at Barcelona.

Ferrari have booked the circuit to give their new superstar some additional time at the wheel.

Then it’ll be time for the official F1 testing in Bahrain, where Hamilton and new teammate Charles Leclerc will test the 2025 car.

Hamilton is set to pocket £50 per year in a bumper new deal at Ferrari which will shake up Formula 1 this year.