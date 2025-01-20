Max Verstappen won’t change style despite threat of F1 ban

Despite edging closer to a potential F1 race ban, Max Verstappen has no plans to change his approach.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen insists he will not change how he races his F1 rivals despite the looming possibility of a ban in 2025.

A total of 12 penalty points accrued over a 12-month period triggers an automatic one-race ban, something which happened last year when former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was forced to sit out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has eight points on his FIA Super Licence and is just four points shy of receiving a ban.

The Red Bull driver must carefully navigate the first 11 rounds of the 2025 season before two penalty points will expire on 30 June.

However, Verstappen insisted he won’t change his approach or driving style.

“I won’t change my driving style because of that,” Verstappen told Blick. “I know when I’ve gone too far.

“Like at the finale in Abu Dhabi when I attacked Piastri at the start. I had no problem apologising to [him] after the race.”

He added: “If you spur my ambition, things can get going.

“We could discuss some of the penalties and the points for hours. Now, like Alonso, I already have eight penalty points. But I’m [not] going to change my driving style.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted Verstappen will need to be “careful” to avoid a ban in the coming months.

“He got two points again and is now on eight, we have to be careful,” Marko told Sky Deutschland after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Certain stewards give more severe punishments, but that’s a problem that everyone has and it was mentioned that more consistency would be better.”

What are Verstappen’s points for?

2024 Austrian GP

Points: 2

Reason: Collision with Lando Norris

2024 Mexico City GP:

Points: 2

Reason: Forcing Norris off track

2024 Sao Paulo GP

Points: 1

Reason: VSC infringement

2024 Qatar GP

Points: 1

Reason: Driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying and impeding George Russell

2024 Abu Dhabi GP

Points: 2

Reason: Collision with Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also has eight penalty points on his licence. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

