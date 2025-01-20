FIRST LOOK: Images of Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari emerge

Lewis Hamilton has made his first visit to Ferrari's F1 base

Lewis Hamilton has made his first appearance as a Ferrari driver at the team’s legendary F1 headquarters in Maranello.

The first images of the seven-time world champion arriving at Maranello on Monday morning have emerged on social media.

Hamilton was captured wearing a suit and tie as he walked into Ferrari’s famous factory for the first time, having completed his blockbuster switch from Mercedes on 1 January.

The move is the biggest driver transfer in F1 history and is a hugely anticipated event ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 era begins this week, with the 40-year-old Briton expected to meet team members, complete a seat fit and have his first simulator session on Monday.

The Lewis Hamilton x Ferrari era has begun as the 7-time champ arrives at Maranello as a their F1 driver for the first time! 👀



"Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27," a Ferrari statement read.

"From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

"The traditional “first day” photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle. Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.

"Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work. Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.

"The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season."

New teammate Charles Leclerc has reportedly requested to keep an eye on Hamilton's early movements at Maranello.

Having been denied the chance to make an early debut for Ferrari at the post-season Abu Dhabi test in December, Hamilton will get behind the wheel of one of the Scuderia’s older cars later this week.

This is expected to take place in a 2023 Ferrari at the team’s Fiorano test track, with Wednesday the rumoured date.

Ferrari are keeping their options flexible dependent on the weather.

Hamilton is then expected to head to Barcelona for further testing in old Ferrari F1 cars as he gears up for his first season in red.

As one of Ferrari’s 2025 drivers, Hamilton will be limited to 1000km of running over a maximum of four days in cars that are at least two years old, as per F1’s Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) rules.

There have been warnings that Hamilton’s visit could chaos with eager Tifosi flocking to either Maranello or Fiorano in the hope of spotting Ferrari’s new star driver.

Hamilton and Leclerc are likely to have a short run at Fiorano in Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car after its launch on 19 February.

After that shakedown run, Hamilton’s next Ferrari appearance will come at pre-season testing, which takes place in Bahrain between 26-28 February.

Hamilton will then make his F1 race debut as a Ferrari driver at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.