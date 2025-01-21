Ferrari’s ‘Plan B’ revealed if Lewis Hamilton’s test debut curtailed by weather

Ferrari could move Lewis Hamilton's first F1 test to a different venue if bad weather disrupts their plans.

Lewis Hamilton will drive a Ferrari for the first time this week
Ferrari will reportedly move Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 test for the team away from their Fiorano test base if poor weather puts pay to their plans.

Hamilton is expected to drive a 2023 F1 car at Fiorano, located just around the corner from Ferrari’s famous Maranello headquarters, on Wednesday but the exact date and location has remained subject to the weather.

With adverse weather conditions forecast for this week in the province of Modena, Ferrari have back-up plans in place, according to reports in Italy and F1.com.

If the unfavourable conditions continue, Ferrari have the ability to switch the venue to either Imola or Mugello at relatively short notice.

Ferrari are doing their best to keep Hamilton’s debut test under wraps amid concerns of fans flocking to the venue in question.

Hamilton’s test will fall under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC), with Ferrari also understood to have booked out the Barcelona circuit for additional running at the end of this month.

The seven-time world champion made his eagerly-anticipated first appearance at Ferrari’s F1 factory in Maranello on Monday.

Hamilton spent his first day meeting key management including Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, chairman John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur.

The 40-year-old Briton also met Piero Ferrari, the son of legendary Ferrari founder Enzo, and began getting to know the factory and the team.

Hamilton’s immersion into the various departments is continuing on Tuesday, before he finally hits the track in an older Ferrari car.

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days," he said in a post on Instagram.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together.”

In a separate post, Hamilton wrote: I’m grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna and Fred Vasseur for their trust in me and making me part of this family.

"I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people, who have been so welcoming.

“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.” 

