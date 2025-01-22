Lewis Hamilton reveals striking new helmet design for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled the helmet design he will wear for his first F1 season as a Ferrari driver.

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton posted an image on social media showing off a striking yellow and red helmet design.

The seven-time world champion is returning to his traditional yellow-based helmet colour scheme that he used early in his F1 career.

As well as his debut F1 season with McLaren in 2007, Hamilton also wore a predominantly yellow helmet design for his first season with Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton went on to have several different helmet designs during his Mercedes stint, including white, black and purple and purple and yellow.

The 40-year-old Briton joins F1’s most famous team following an illustrious 12-year stint at Mercedes.

Hamilton made his eagerly-anticipated first appearance at Ferrari’s legendary Maranello headquarters on Monday as he builds up for his first season in red.

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton drove his first laps in a Ferrari F1.

Hamilton is making his Ferrari F1 debut behind the wheel of a 2023 SF-23 at the team’s Fiorano test track close to their Maranello HQ.

This is being carried out under F1’s Testing of Previous Cars, which permits teams to run a current grand prix driver for a maximum of 1000km over four days in a car that is at least two years old.

Hamilton is expected to carry out more TPC testing for Ferrari at Barcelona at the end of this month.