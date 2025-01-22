Lando Norris “ready to bring the fight to everyone” in F1 2025

McLaren's Lando Norris has talked up his F1 title chances heading into the 2025 season.

Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris has declared he is “ready to bring the fight to everyone” as he looks to win a first F1 world title in 2025.

The McLaren driver came up short in the 2024 world championship and finished 63 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who wrapped up his fourth successive title with two rounds to spare.

After enjoying his strongest F1 campaign to date, and helping McLaren regain the constructors’ world title, the 25-year-old Briton, who claimed four wins and eight pole positions, is determined to go one better this season.

"When that realisation kind of sets in of 'it's gone', it's a tough one," Norris told the BBC podcast F1: Back at Base.

"This is what I've done since I was a kid, this is all I want to do. So, as soon as that kind of candle is gone and it's over, it hurts.

"It's been a year where, actually, I've been pretty proud of my performance. Proud of performing under the pressure that we've been under, delivering when I have.

"I've made my mistakes and, at the same time, I've learned a lot from those mistakes.

"So for us to go into next year, going 'we have what it takes, we have a car'... I believe I'm a good enough driver and I've got everything it takes.

"I'm excited to go into 2025 knowing I've learned a lot, I've improved a lot and I'm ready to bring the fight to everyone.

"Confidence is something I've struggled with in the past and probably I've only built enough up throughout this season to go 'I'm confident that I'm a good enough driver to win a championship next year' and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it.”

McLaren must ‘raise the bar’ in 2025

Despite winning the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998 and ending the season with the fastest car, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stressed his side cannot get complacent.

"It will be incredibly naive to think that because we achieved the constructor championship, now we deserve it for the future," Stella told the same podcast.

"Something that you have to deserve by doing a good job and, in a way, by doing a better job than you have done in 2024, and it was important to discuss the many opportunities we have to do better.

"We have achieved the 2024 constructors' championship, but the performance advantage we had was 0.04% on average, and the points margin we had was 2%.

“Over 666 points in a season, these margins simply mean that if you don't do better next year, then you have to be ready to face a loss.

“We don't want to face a loss. We want to continue winning, therefore, we need to raise the bar for the future."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
10m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025
Ducati
Moto3 News
30m ago
Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
48m ago
WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time
Christian Horner behind the wheel of one of Red Bull's F1 cars
WSBK News
52m ago
WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025
Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Yamaha has “developments coming” to aid WorldSBK “acceleration and performance”
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
F1 subreddit with 4.8m subscribers bans Twitter/X content
F1
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris “ready to bring the fight to everyone” in F1 2025
Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi
WSBK Results
3h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton draws Michael Schumacher comparison with “human element” key to success
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher