Johnny Herbert’s verdict: Will Max Verstappen be more aggressive in F1 2025?

Veteran F1 steward Johnny Herbert doubts Max Verstappen will “drive any more aggressively than he does already” ahead of a potential close title fight in 2025.

Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title in 2024, but it wasn’t without controversy.

In the latter part of the season, the Dutchman was repeatedly criticised for his robust defence against Lando Norris.

Verstappen received two 10-second time penalties in Mexico and then a penalty for spinning Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Herbert and 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill were vocal about Verstappen’s tactics, condemning his aggressive style.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, Herbert was asked if Verstappen will increase his aggression levels in 2025.

“I don’t think Max Verstappen will drive any more aggressively than he does already, I think the amount of aggression that we see at the moment is probably as much as he will deal out,” Herbert added.

“It’s intimidation Verstappen has with everything he’s done, it was was similar to Michael Schumacher’s intimidation to a degree, same with Ayrton Senna.

“Alan Prost, Nigel Mansell, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel. All these special drivers have an ability to shine even when things are difficult.”

Can Red Bull bounce back in 2025?

Even though Verstappen was able to win the title, Red Bull slipped to third in the constructors’ championship.

While Sergio Perez’s poor form exacerbated their woes, Red Bull’s performance had significantly dipped in the second half of the year.

On balance, Red Bull were slower than McLaren and Ferrari from Monza onwards.

Herbert has admitted that Red Bull face an uphill battle to get things right in 2025.

“The one positive thing for Red Bull after last year was actually how they ended the season,” he added. “They actually ended the season pretty strong, to be honest, and they were a force to be reckoned with, but as we saw with Lando Norris, he still was able to get the better of Max Verstappen.

“So going into the new season, Red Bull know what went wrong. Red Bull still have some good foundations there. I just don't know if they’ve got the overall strength that the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, who now have Lewis Hamilton. I think there’s a slight little twist coming our way to who’s going to be top dog.”