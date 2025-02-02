Kimi Antonelli overlooked as fellow F1 rookie tipped to shine in 2025

Johnny Herbert has backed Oliver Bearman to impress the most out of the new rookies joining the F1 grid for 2025.

Bearman is one of five rookies on the grid in 2025.

The Ferrari protege will make his full-time F1 debut with Haas alongside Esteban Ocon.

Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar teams up with Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls, while Jack Doohan will start the year at Alpine.

F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto got the nod over Valtteri Bottas to secure the second Sauber seat, while Mercedes chose Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, Herbert suggested that Bearman will be the one to watch in 2025.

"I like Gabriel Bortoleto because I like what he did in F2. I like his grit and determination to get himself into that position that he got himself into when he won the championship," Herbert said.

"Now obviously getting himself into racing up against Nico Hulkenberg, though which is a good opportunity for him to actually go up against Hulkenberg as we saw with Oliver Bearman, he pushed him. Sometimes, Bearman was quicker than Hulkenberg.

"The driver that's going to be very, very interesting to see what he can do is Kimi Antonelli. Because his first showing wasn't great in Monza. Now he's got to a reputation to repair and get people supporting him because that wasn't the perfect scenario for him. He's also up against George Russell and he's a very confident, smart young man that I think he's going to be very tough to break.

"I think Bearman is one to look out for too, for me, he will be the one who's probably going to get the best out of the young bunch. And then Isack Hadjar. Hadjar I did like what he did in F2 as well."

Lawson gets Red Bull chance

Lawson is also debatably a rookie, with just 11 races to his name before getting promoted to Red Bull.

Lawson faces the daunting task of going up against Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

Verstappen dismantled Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before they were axed.

Lawson has been busy preparing for the new season, visiting Red Bull's base in Milton Keynes to have a seat fit.

Red Bull dropped to third in the F1 constructors' standings last year amid Sergio Perez's poor run of form.