Ferrari adjust a crucial area of F1 car requested by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reportedly had several adjustment requests for Ferrari following his first F1 test with his new team.

It was said that the seven-time world champion struggled with the pedals of Ferrari’s 2023 SF-23 car during his initial outing at Fiorano, which resulted in mistakes when he tried to up his pace.

Hamilton is believed to have experimented with various adjustments to the pedals but was unable to find a comfortable solution for his maiden test.

The 40-year-old Briton also used teammate Charles Leclerc’s steering wheel as a base to develop his own preferences.

According to Italian publication AutoRacer, Ferrari have acted swiftly to Hamilton’s requests.

AutoRacer report Hamilton has already received the pedal changes he requested which they added “required a lot of work”.

More testing finalised for Hamilton

Hamilton is set to get the solution during his second round of testing with Ferrari this week.

Ferrari have booked out Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 28-30 January for a further three days of private testing.

Hamilton and Leclerc will both be in action in Barcelona, running in an old Ferrari under F1’s Testing of Previous Car (TPC) regulations.

These rules limit current race drivers to 1000km in older F1 machinery throughout the calendar year.

Hamilton completed 89km - or 30 laps of Fiorano - last Wednesday, with Leclerc managing around half that distance as weather conditions deteriorated in the afternoon.

The next round of TPC tests will be vital for Hamilton as he continues his acclimatisation with Ferrari ahead of his first campaign in red.

Hamilton will get some more running in a modified SF-24 during a 2026 Pirelli tyre test in early February, before getting to briefly sample Ferrari’s 2025 challenger during a shakedown after it is launched on 19 February.

There will then be just three days of shared running for Hamilton in official pre-season testing at the end of February before he makes his race debut as a Ferrari driver on 16 March at the curtain-raiser in Australia.