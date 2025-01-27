Lewis Hamilton's next F1 testing for Ferrari is set up

Lewis Hamilton will be back behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car this week as he steps up his preparations.

Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut last week
Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut last week

Lewis Hamilton will continue his preparations for his debut F1 season with Ferrari this week.

The seven-time world champion will get back behind the wheel of an old Ferrari F1 car at Barcelona in Spain this week to help with his acclimatisation.

Ferrari has booked the Spanish Grand Prix venue from 28-30 January for a three-day private test which Hamilton will take part in alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc.

Weather conditions look set to be cool, but dry and sunny throughout the week in Barcelona.

It is not yet known which car Ferrari will use. The Scuderia could continue using the 2023 SF-23 - the latest model permitted under F1’s Testing of Previous Car (TPC) regulations, or run the 2022 F1-75 if they so choose.

Under the TPC rules, current race drivers are limited to 1000km of running in old F1 cars over the year.

Hamilton completed 30 laps (89km) of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track last Wednesday as he made his on-track debut for the famous Italian team in their 2023 car.

Ferrari are set to return to Barcelona the following week on 4-5 February to carry out Pirelli tyre testing for 2026.

A modified version of Ferrari’s 2024 car - otherwise known as a ‘mule’ - will be used, with both Hamilton and Leclerc expected to drive.

Hamilton described his first test as “awe-inspiring” and “one of the best feelings of my life”.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face,” Hamilton said.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the tifosi [fans].

"But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it.

"I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started." 

