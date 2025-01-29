Yuki Tsunoda could yet race for Red Bull as new role mooted

Yuki Tsunoda expected to be confirmed as Red Bull's F1 reserve driver.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is reportedly set to be named as Red Bull’s reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season.

The 24-year-old Japanese driver will spend a fifth year racing for Red Bull’s sister squad Racing Bulls after being overlooked by the senior team for 2025.

Red Bull instead opted to promote Liam Lawson to become Max Verstappen’s next F1 teammate, having decided to ditch the underperforming Sergio Perez after an abysmal 2024 season.

According to both Autosport and RacingNews365, Tsunoda is set to take on the role of Red Bull’s reserve driver this year.

Not only would Tsunoda be a fall-back option if Lawson does not perform as expected, but he would be first in line to fill in for the Kiwi or Verstappen in the event that one of Red Bull’s regular drivers could not compete.

A threat of a race ban continues to loom over Verstappen, who heads into 2025 with eight penalty points on his super licence.

The four-time world champion has insisted he will not change how he races despite being four points away from triggering an automatic one-race ban.

Verstappen needs to carefully navigate the first 11 rounds of the 2025 season before two penalty points will expire on 30 June.

In theory, the new role for Tsunoda, who made his Red Bull test debut in the Abu Dhabi post-season test in December, could find himself racing for the team despite being snubbed.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that Tsunoda could exit the team when his contract expires at the end of 2025.

"We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki [at Red Bull] in all honesty this year, does it [keeping him on] make sense?," Horner said at the end of last year.

"You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid. You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
History repeats itself with latest Lewis Hamilton crash for new F1 team
Hamilton's crash for Mercedes at Jerez
F1 News
31m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
F1 News
49m ago
Lewis Hamilton's second Ferrari F1 test ends with crash
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
59m ago
Valentino Rossi displays huge bruise - and motivational message as racing resumes
Valentino Rossi
WSBK Results
1h ago
Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Alex Lowes, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
‘No leader’ accusation for Honda as bleak predictions made
Honda
MotoGP News
1h ago
Circuit boss provides update on 2025 Valencia MotoGP after flood disaster
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton “far behind in preparation” at “Charles Leclerc’s team”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda could yet race for Red Bull as new role mooted
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
2h ago
Remy Gardner “didn’t push 100%” to set fourth fastest time at Portimao WorldSBK test
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.