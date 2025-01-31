F1 drivers learned about FIA’s new swearing penalties via media

F1 drivers found out about the FIA’s new misconduct rules via reports in the media, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) has claimed.

Earlier this month it emerged that F1 drivers could face points deductions or even bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the sport’s governing body the FIA.

The FIA mapped out the new sanctions for misconduct in the latest version of the International Sporting Code.

The changes have been brought in after reigning world champion Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” at the end of 2024 for using an expletive during an FIA press conference at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been vocal in wanting a ban on F1 driver swearing.

But according to former F1 driver and GPDA chairman Alex Wurz, drivers were not consulted by the FIA prior to the changes being made public.

"There was no consultation," the Austrian is quoted as saying by RacingNews365. "We have read that through the media.

"Could be room for improvement that we [the FIA and the GPDA] are working out [these things] together.

"If there's a comparison with, for example, the NFL in America, they do have unionisation of NFL players, and they are involved in the process.

"In this case, we are not involved. I'm not sure if the FIA has involved their own FIA drivers' commission. That's something I don't know about.

"Let's hope that we don't have many fines being collected.”

Wurz added that the GPDA has not yet been able to meet to discuss the new rules.

"We have not managed to get together," he added. "Drivers are in a very busy period, I don't want to stress them.

"It's in the rules. It's not something we can change on an ad hoc basis.

"Of course, we're going to get together. We'll then convene and discuss what we are doing and what our course of action is.

"The best action is not to swear. Quite simple.”

Crash.net understands Wurz’s claims that the GPDA were not involved by the FIA in the process are correct.

