Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s crucial learnings from second Ferrari test

Important steps in Lewis Hamilton’s adaptation have reportedly emerged following his second F1 test with Ferrari.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hamilton was able to familiarise himself with the procedures that manage the start and how the Ferrari clutch is operated.

Hamilton is also reported to have got used to the Ferrari braking system.

Ferrari use Brembo brake discs and the seven-time world champion is said to have “praised the performance of the system” and found it “suitable for his driving style”.

The seven-time world champion previously used a Carbone Industries brake system at Mercedes so has had to acclimatise to the different discs.

Hamilton was also able to try the changes to the pedals he had requested from Ferrari following his on-track debut at Fiorano last Wednesday.

According to La Gazzetta, Hamilton found these alterations to be “satisfactory” and they are now set to be transferred onto Ferrari’s 2025 car.

The 40-year-old Briton had his second outing in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger on Tuesday and Wednesday at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hamilton suffered a crash late on Wednesday morning but was unharmed in the incident which Ferrari were quick to downplay as nothing abnormal.

The shunt failed to dampen Hamilton’s spirits for his debut Ferrari campaign and he took to social media to share photos from the Barcelona test on Thursday.

Hamilton included a short caption which stated: “First race can’t come soon enough.”

Hamilton and new teammate Charles Leclerc are set to return to Barcelona on 4-5 February as Ferrari carry out 2026 tyre testing for Pirelli using a modified version of their SF-24 car from last season.

Both drivers will get a brief first chance to sample Ferrari’s 2025 car when it is launched on 19 February, before getting further track time in the SF-25 during official pre-season testing, which takes place in Bahrain on 26-28 February.