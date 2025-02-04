Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton unveil Puma team kit for F1 2025

Ferrari has revealed the brand-new team kit Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear during the 2025 F1 season.

On Tuesday, Ferrari showed off their new team kit which will be adorned by drivers Hamilton and Leclerc in the upcoming season at the track when they are not wearing their race suits.

It comes after Ferrari showed off their race overalls for 2025 last week.

New teammates Hamilton and Leclerc once again posed for a series of official photographs in the team kit made by Puma.

The sleek design features new Ferrari sponsor UniCredit, a partnership which was announced at the start of this year.

Say hello to our new Team Kit for ‘25 😍 pic.twitter.com/0YUfhj3BQ4 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 4, 2025

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and Leclerc, an eight-time grand prix winner, will form arguably the strongest driver pairing on the grid in 2025.

Hamilton is gearing up for his debut campaign as a Ferrari driver after completing a blockbuster transfer from F1 rivals Mercedes.

The pair have been taking part in private testing for Ferrari, driving a 2023 car at Fiorano and Barcelona in the past fortnight.

Hamilton and Leclerc will share driving duties in a modified 2024 Ferrari on 4-5 February as they carry out a Pirelli 2026 tyre test at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

Ferrari will present their 2025 livery at the F1-75 season launch event on 18 February at London’s O2 Arena.

The following day, the Scuderia will unveil their 2025 challenger, the SF-25 at Maranello before F1 pre-season testing begins on 26-28 February.