F1 2025 start times revealed: When every race will start

All the start times for every race in F1 2025.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been brought forward by two hours
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been brought forward by two hours

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed every start time for the upcoming 2025 season.

All session times for the upcoming 24-round F1 season have been revealed by the FIA just over a month before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

The most notable change sees the timetable for the Las Vegas Grand Prix brought forward by two hours this year following concerns over the schedule.

Most of the other race timetables remained unchanged. 

The Las Vegas Grand Prix began at 10pm local (6am UK time) for the first two years of its contract.

But after concerns were raised about the lateness of the event and the impact of jet lag on F1 personnel, changes have been made for 2025.

Qualifying and the race will now take place at 8pm (4am UK) on Friday and Saturday.

“This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US,” a statement from the Las Vegas organisers said.

For UK F1 fans, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone will start at 3pm. 

All F1 2025 start times 

RaceLocal start timeUK time
Australian GP3pm4am
Chinese GP3pm7am
Japanese GP2pm6am
Bahrain GP6pm4pm
Saudi Arabian GP8pm6pm
Miami GP4pm9pm
Emilia Romagna GP3pm2pm
Monaco GP3pm2pm
Spanish GP3pm2pm
Canadian GP2pm7pm
Austrian GP3pm2pm
British GP3pm3pm
Belgian GP3pm2pm
Hungarian GP3pm2pm
Dutch GP3pm2pm
Italian GP3pm2pm
Azerbaijan GP3pm12pm
Singapore GP8pm1pm
US GP2pm8pm
Mexican GP2pm8pm
Brazilian GP2pm5pm
Las Vegas GP8pm4am
Qatar GP7pm4pm
Abu Dhabi GP5pm1pm
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
20s ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: The completed grid
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
9m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: Shoulder “like new”, “free mind” about GP25
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Sepang test
MotoGP News
9m ago
Johann Zarco demands “respect” for Honda growth, “they are clearly not stupid”
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
15m ago
Big KTM fault pinpointed by newcomer Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1 News
19m ago
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton unveil Puma team kit for F1 2025
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
43m ago
2025 MotoGP official Sepang test: How to follow
Aprilia
F1 News
56m ago
F1 2025 start times revealed: When every race will start
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been brought forward by two hours
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin reveals his “obsession” and early Aprilia target
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi shares Aprilia trait which “really impressed me”
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales outlines criteria for “successful” Sepang MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales