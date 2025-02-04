F1 2025 start times revealed: When every race will start

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed every start time for the upcoming 2025 season.

All session times for the upcoming 24-round F1 season have been revealed by the FIA just over a month before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

The most notable change sees the timetable for the Las Vegas Grand Prix brought forward by two hours this year following concerns over the schedule.

Most of the other race timetables remained unchanged.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix began at 10pm local (6am UK time) for the first two years of its contract.

But after concerns were raised about the lateness of the event and the impact of jet lag on F1 personnel, changes have been made for 2025.

Qualifying and the race will now take place at 8pm (4am UK) on Friday and Saturday.

“This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US,” a statement from the Las Vegas organisers said.

For UK F1 fans, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone will start at 3pm.

