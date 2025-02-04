Sauber to set up UK F1 base ahead of Audi takeover

Sauber will set up a facility in the UK ahead of Audi's F1 arrival.

Sauber will morph into Audi in 2026
Sauber will morph into Audi in 2026

Sauber are set to open a base in the UK this year ahead of Audi’s arrival into F1 in 2026.

The Swiss-based outfit will morph into the Audi F1 factory team next season when the German car giant officially enters the world championship.

As Audi gears up for its arrival, Sauber have announced they will set up a technology centre in the UK to help it attract a bigger pool of engineering talent.

Sauber have operated out of their headquarters in the Swiss municipality of Hinwil throughout their F1 history.

Adding to their Hinwil site, Audi’s power unit division will operate out of Neuburg in Germany.

In addition to this, Sauber will have a third facility in what has become known as the UK’s ‘motorsport valley’.

Among the locations Sauber are currently evaluating for their site include Bicester, Silverstone and Milton Keynes.

Sauber are targeting to have technical centre operational in the UK by summer 2025.

“We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth,” Sauber COO and CTO Mattia Binotto said.

“Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance." 

Sauber finished last in the constructors’ championship in 2024, scoring just four points across the 24-round season.

Nico Hulkenberg will partner Formula 2 champion and F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto to form Sauber’s new-look driver line-up for 2025. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
Sauber to set up UK F1 base ahead of Audi takeover
Sauber will morph into Audi in 2026
BSB News
1h ago
A BSB veteran with a terrible injury has finally returned to riding a bike
Christian Iddon
F1 News
1h ago
Jean Todt 'perplexed', claims Ferrari snub him
Jean Todt
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia tells Marc Marquez: “We will work together until…”
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Why Las Vegas shift is bad news for UK fans but logical for F1
The Las Vegas GP will start earlier in 2025

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez confirms his No 1 goal for Sepang test
Marc Marquez
F1 News
4h ago
Early Ferrari ‘hierarchical order’ threat emerges for Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are teaming up in 2025
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jack Miller in unusual MotoGP riding gear split for 2025
Jack Miller
RR News
4h ago
Major change announced for organisation of Southern 100
Southern 100
F1 News
5h ago
Revealed: Liam Lawson’s 2025 F1 race engineer at Red Bull
Liam Lawson