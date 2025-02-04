Sauber to set up UK F1 base ahead of Audi takeover

Sauber are set to open a base in the UK this year ahead of Audi’s arrival into F1 in 2026.

The Swiss-based outfit will morph into the Audi F1 factory team next season when the German car giant officially enters the world championship.

As Audi gears up for its arrival, Sauber have announced they will set up a technology centre in the UK to help it attract a bigger pool of engineering talent.

Sauber have operated out of their headquarters in the Swiss municipality of Hinwil throughout their F1 history.

Adding to their Hinwil site, Audi’s power unit division will operate out of Neuburg in Germany.

In addition to this, Sauber will have a third facility in what has become known as the UK’s ‘motorsport valley’.

Among the locations Sauber are currently evaluating for their site include Bicester, Silverstone and Milton Keynes.

Sauber are targeting to have technical centre operational in the UK by summer 2025.

“We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth,” Sauber COO and CTO Mattia Binotto said.

“Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."

Sauber finished last in the constructors’ championship in 2024, scoring just four points across the 24-round season.

Nico Hulkenberg will partner Formula 2 champion and F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto to form Sauber’s new-look driver line-up for 2025.