Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso dealt Le Mans blow by Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso need a third driver to complete their dream ambition of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans together.

Multiple world champions Verstappen and Alonso have expressed a desire to tackle the world-famous endurance race together at some point in the future.

It was thought they could form a three-driver line-up with Verstappen’s father, Jos, but they are now seeking a replacement after the former F1 driver signalled he no longer wants to race at Le Mans.

Four-time world champion Verstappen, who has never competed in the legendary event, has revealed they are now searching for a third driver to step in for his dad.

"It's in the back of our minds, we know that we want to do it," Verstappen Jr told Mirror Sport. ”[Jos] is still very good at it, [but] he doesn't want to. He just doesn't want to do it anymore.

"It's fine, let's see what happens. A lot of things can happen. There are many great drivers that you can pick from. I have a lot of friends also who race, so it will be hard to pick one.”

Verstappen revealed last year that Aston Martin driver Alonso was interested in becoming one of his teammates for a potential Le Mans assault.

“Le Mans I definitely would like to do,” he said at the time. “I’ve been there already when my dad used to race and the atmosphere is amazing. It’s endurance, so many people, driving through the night, sunrise – I think it’s really cool.

“I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. That would be really cool.

“The only thing is that for Le Mans there is not really a minimum weight for the driver. I’m quite a heavy driver, so I need to find light team mates to compensate. Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good, but then we need to find another one – I need to have a look!”

Red Bull’s Verstappen continues to be linked with a sensational switch to Aston Martin, where he could potentially become F1 teammates with two-time world champion Alonso.

An Aston Martin spokesperson “category denied” to Crash.net a recent claim published in The Daily Mail reporting that the Silverstone-based squad were readying an astronomical £1billion bid to poach Verstappen.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 and has repeatedly insisted he has no intention to leave.

His long-term future is set to remain a huge talking point in the coming months.