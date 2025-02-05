Jean Todt wades in on whether Ferrari are better off with Lewis Hamilton

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt is unsure if the team are better placed to fight for F1 world titles now that Lewis Hamilton has joined.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has dominated F1 media headlines since it was announced last year, and anticipation is building ahead of his debut season with the Scuderia.

The 40-year-old Briton has been stepping up his preparations for 2025 by driving Ferrari’s 2023 and 2024 cars as part of an extensive pre-season testing programme to help get him up to speed and acclimatised with his new team.

Ferrari are finally looking to end their 17-year-wait for a world title after being pipped by McLaren to last year’s constructors’ championship by just 14 points. Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz, who has moved to Williams.

But their ex-team boss and former FIA president Todt is not convinced Hamilton’s arrival will necessarily be the missing piece Ferrari need to return to winning ways.

“What is Ferrari missing to win? Little, very little. Even in the past, they came very close,” he told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

“Even the line-up with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a good pairing; they certainly didn’t lose because of the drivers.

“Obviously, even with Hamilton the line-up remains top-level.

“Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea, we’ll have to see the level of the car.”

Hamilton’s arrival motivation for Leclerc

Hamilton is partnering Charles Leclerc in 2025, providing Ferrari with arguably the strongest driver line-up on the F1 grid.

But Todt does not think Leclerc, now an eight-time grand prix winner, will be daunted by the prospect of facing off against one of F1’s greatest-ever drivers.

Instead, Todt believes Leclerc will be motivated to take his performance up another level.

“I don’t think [Leclerc] will be affected by Hamilton,” Todt explained.

“For Charles, it could be an opportunity to be even more motivated, much like what happened with George Russell at Mercedes.”